Western Digital Corp. introduced on Monday the iNAND 7350 storage solution, its advanced and highest capacity embedded flash drive (EFD) to date. Leveraging Western Digital’s 3D NAND fourth-generation SmartSLC technology, iNAND 7350 delivers up to 256 gigabytes (GB) of embedded storage that is ideal for data-rich applications and next-generation mobile experiences.

The drive’s appearance at the ongoing Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona suggests that it has been designed with smartphone original equipment manufacturers’ (OEMs) needs in mind. The iNAND 7350 is the company’s initial embedded storage solution to leverage the company’s 3D NAND technology, which helps enhance the device’s performance, capacity and data retention.

Currently sampling iNAND 7350 storage solution to select OEMs, with general availability beginning in the second quarter of this year.

The addition to the SanDisk-branded iNAND family of solutions is the company’s best performing embedded mobile storage device to date. The newly enhanced SmartSLC technology inside iNAND 7350 enables it to quickly and intelligently respond on-demand to deliver the ideal level of application performance needed.

This proven and proprietary technology also helps to enhance the device’s sequential write speed, allowing it to provide speeds of up to nearly 2 gigabits (Gb) per second. This translates to a better experience for consumers who can now transfer a 1GB digital file up to 40 percent faster compared to smartphones built with the company’s previous generation embedded mobile device.

In addition, the iNAND 7350 also delivers outstanding random read performance, offering speeds of up to 22,000 IOPs – the fastest random read performance of any e.MMC device.

With these advancements, the iNAND 7350 can support advanced Wi-Fi and cellular speeds, as well as applications such as social media. It can also enhance the performance of consumers’ demanding experiences, such as 4K Ultra HD video capture, AR and virtual reality, and professional-quality photography.

“Our new 256GB iNAND 7350 is the highest capacity embedded storage device available today on e.MMC, the industry’s most proven interface,” said Christopher Bergey, vice president of Embedded and Integrated Solutions with Western Digital. “By combining our 3D NAND technology and latest application-aware architecture, we have built the iNAND 7350 storage device to deliver an exceptional balance of performance, capacity and cost-efficiency. This can enable smartphone manufacturers to introduce mainstream devices that offer the high capacity consumers crave and deliver outstanding application experiences – from high-quality 4K Ultra HD video playback to next-generation augmented reality (AR).”

Western Digital also increased the capacity of its line of iOS mobile flash drives with the introduction of its 256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive and 256GB SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick. The new super-high capacity SanDisk drives now match the top-capacity iPhones and iPads available to consumers, giving users the ability to capture more videos, photos and music on their iPhones and iPads.

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive is a mobile storage device designed to help people free up space on their iPhone and iPad – now offering up to 256GB of additional capacity. It features a flexible Lightning connector and a USB 3.0 connector so users can move photos and videos between their iPhone and iPad – and Mac or PC. The product features the award-winning companion app, the iXpand Drive app for iPhone and iPad, which offers new features and an improved user experience.

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive allows users to automatically back up their camera roll, content from social networking sites including tagged photos from Facebook and Instagram, and watch video formats straight from the drive using the iXpand Drive app.

The drive also includes encryption software that password-protects files, allowing people to share their content while helping keep sensitive files protected across devices.

Western Digital also announced that it is working with smartphone technology manufacturers to ensure consumers can take full advantage of the new A1 specification with its SanDisk products. Together, A1-enabled smartphones and SanDisk A1 performance class microSD cards offer consumers a new dimension of performance when it comes to loading and launching apps.

The A1 spec allows the SanDisk microSD cards to manage random read input-output access per second (IOPS) of 1,500 and write IOPS of 500, so it can quickly open apps and process accompanying tasks, such as audio, graphics, saved profiles and in-app permissions.

With the introduction of the Android Marshmallow 6 and Nougat 7 operating systems, users can expand storage capacity on smartphones by selecting the microSD card as preferred or adoptable storage, which means apps can now be loaded and launched directly from the A1 microSD card.