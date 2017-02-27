Predictive cloud infrastructure company Nimble Storage released Monday Nimble Cloud Volumes, its enterprise- grade multicloud storage service for running applications in Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Nimble Cloud Volumes service is currently in beta. There are 50 companies from a range of industries in the beta process – more than 40% of them are Global 5000 enterprises. Customer preview will commence within the current fiscal quarter in the United States. Nimble Storage plans to make this service available to additional regions over the next six to 12 months. Nimble Cloud Volumes will start at $0.10/GB/month.

Nimble Cloud Volumes will provide enterprise-grade availability and data services that have previously not been readily available in block storage for the cloud. These capabilities are necessary for moving the next wave of applications to the cloud — traditional transactional workloads — which place stringent requirements on storage.

Nimble Cloud Volumes are designed to combine the simplicity of a cloud service with the features and functionality enterprise applications need. IT can leverage public cloud for compute and Nimble Cloud Volumes for storage capacity.

Nimble Cloud Volumes are managed with the same simplicity as native cloud storage, but provides the reliability and data durability enterprises expect. Data protection is flexible and cost effective, as customers only pay for changed data, not for additional full copies. IT will also be able to create instant zero-copy clones in the public cloud enabling rapid deployment of test and development, analytics and bursting.

Like the entire Nimble Predictive Cloud platform, Nimble Cloud Volumes are designed to deliver six nines (99.9999 percent) measured storage availability and offer data durability one million times greater than native cloud block storage.

Customers’ requirements are dynamic and they need the flexibility to evolve their multicloud data center without fear of lock-in. The built-in data mobility of Nimble Cloud Volumes will give customers the freedom to move data between multiple public clouds and on-premise data centers without large data egress charges.

Nimble Cloud Volumes include powerful predictive analytics capabilities, providing customers with visibility into their data across multiple clouds. Customers can rapidly pinpoint and resolve performance issues, and can leverage insights that can help to optimize storage costs and data placement.

The first wave of applications moving to the cloud saw organizations implement native cloud applications, mostly web and mobile. Now a new wave is taking place in which organizations are starting to migrate test and development instances and even some production instances of traditional workloads — CRM, financial applications, and other business applications — to the cloud.

These applications often control important transactional business processes, place far higher demands on storage, and depend on enterprise-grade availability and data services that are not provided by native cloud storage. These factors, along with a lack of data mobility and very limited visibility across clouds, have slowed enterprise cloud adoption for business applications.