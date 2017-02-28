Kingston Digital, the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology, announced that it is has begun shipping its DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte (DTUGT), a large capacity USB flash drive. DataTraveler Ultimate GT offers up to 2TB of storage and USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) performance.

DataTraveler Ultimate GT features superior quality in a high-end design and zinc-alloy metal casing for shock-resistance. Tech enthusiasts and professional users with high-capacity storage needs will have the ability to store immense amounts of data in a portable form factor, up to 70 hours of 4K video storage on a 2TB drive.

“We are always striving to create new and better storage solutions to meet our customers’ needs especially in an ever-increasing digital world,” said Jean Wong, Flash business manager, Kingston. “With the release of the DataTraveler Ultimate GT, users can push the boundaries of their mobile storage needs and ensure that they have more than enough space to store their video, photos and files in a small form factor.”

DataTraveler Ultimate GT is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. It is backed by five-year warranty, free technical support with Kingston reliability.

Kingston Digital had announced last year Data Center 400 (DC400) SSD, the latest solid-state drive to its range of enterprise solutions. DC400 SSD is an entry-level enterprise drive designed for server use in data centers especially for customers who deploy a rip-and-replace strategy. It is ideal for read-intensive applications such as boot, web servers and lower data rate operational databases and analytics – especially in data center mixed workload environments where endurance and reliability are important.

DC400 SSD offers superior quality of service for data center customers whose workload environment calls for sustained IOPS and consistent low latency. An expanded on-board DRAM acceleration cache enables high, sustained IOPS to increase performance over a wide range of read/write workloads.

Standard as well as user-adjustable over-provisioning improves random IOPS performance and endurance while enterprise firmware improves latency and delivers consistently low data access times under steady-state workloads.

Additionally, DC400 SSD features enterprise-class reliability with end-to-end data path protection and firmware-implemented power-loss protection (“pFAIL”).

DC400 SSD is available in 400GB, 480GB, 800GB and 960GB capacities2. The 400GB and 800GB capacities are performance optimized with greater IOPs for faster application performance and reduced storage latency.