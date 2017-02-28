Red Hat announced Tuesday general availability of Ansible Tower 3.1, a new version of its enterprise-grade, agentless automation platform. Ansible Tower by Red Hat helps enterprises cut through the complexities of modern IT environments with powerful automation capabilities that can improve productivity and reduce downtime.

Ansible Tower by Red Hat internally uses the Ansible open source automation project to help teams more effectively manage systems and optimize multi-tier deployments while adding control, security and delegation capabilities.

New additions to the latest version of the platform enable enterprises to better scale DevOps automation and offer the ability to link multiple Playbooks into longer, more complex jobs, enhancing productivity across the business.

“DevOps teams look to IT automation to help speed productivity and manage complex deployments,” said Tim Cramer, head of engineering, Ansible, Red Hat. “The new workflow functionality in Ansible Tower 3.1 takes those capabilities a step further by helping to make automation even more intuitive. With workflows, users can run separate playbooks in a dependent fashion, including the ability to run different playbooks based on the success or failure of the prior job – further reducing manual process and enabling faster time to market.”

Available now through the Red Hat Customer Portal, Ansible Tower 3.1 includes several new and enhanced features to help provide greater value to IT teams, including multi-playbook workflows that enables users to string together multiple existing jobs templates into a single job run – without the need to create additional Playbooks. Powerful workflows can be designed complete with decision points, logic branches, and integrated notifications to fully orchestrate the application lifecycle.

It also includes scale-out clustering increases the number of jobs that can be run simultaneously; with a more streamlined job details page provides more applicable information that can be understood and used by a wider audience across the enterprise. The job details page now provides job output searching, and formats the data for easier reading and analyzing without having to leave the Tower user interface.

The solution integrates with enterprise logging providers allow for automation results to be indexed, monitored, and acted on as part of enterprise-wide analytics and log aggregation installations. Its universal search functionality allows users to search and filter throughout Tower by the executing user, and job templates by the inventory used. The user interface localized for two new languages, Japanese and French. The translated interface provides for Ansible Tower 3.1 use across the global enterprise.

“Open source automation technologies are important in the continued successful evolution and adoption of DevOps within enterprise IT. Beyond just providing automation tools, these technologies help collaborative development and operations teams to cut through the complexities of configuring and optimizing modern computing environments,” said Mary Johnston Turner, research vice president, IDC. “Ansible Tower 3.1 addresses these priorities by automating complex workstreams and making it easier for a wide range of developer and IT operations teams to apply automation to their day to day roles.”