Docker announced Thursday Docker Enterprise Edition (EE), a new commercial platform for enterprise development and IT ops teams that build, run, and operate business-critical applications in production at scale across the software supply chain. Comprised of a container runtime, with integrated and multi-tenant orchestration, security and management in addition to an ecosystem of certified technologies, Docker EE gives enterprises an open container platform that ensures a simplified yet rich user experience.

This new modular platform makes it easy to install, configure and upgrade Docker on certified infrastructure (operating systems and cloud providers). Docker EE is available in three tiers: Basic comes with the Docker platform, support and certification and Standard and Advanced tiers add advanced container management (Docker Datacenter) and Docker Security Scanning.

Docker is also launching its Docker Certification program, a framework for partners to integrate and certify their technology to Docker EE and make their solutions available on Docker Store.

The Docker Certification Program is designed for both technology partners and enterprise customers to recognize containers and plugins that excel in quality, collaborative support and compliance. Docker Certification is aligned to the available Docker EE infrastructure which provides enterprises with a way to run more technology in containers with support from both Docker and the publisher.

With certified containers and certified infrastructure, organizations now have the reassurance that the entire portable stack is supported and compatible with technologies from other ecosystem partners.

Docker EE is a certified container platform for the CentOS Distribution, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Ubuntu, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES), Oracle Linux and Windows Server 2016, as well as cloud providers; AWS and Azure. Docker and its partners provide cooperative support for Certified Containers and Plugins so that customers can confidently use these products in production.

Docker EE is available in three tiers: Basic, Standard and Advanced. The Basic module includes the Docker platform for certified infrastructure, with support from Docker and Certified Containers and Plugins from Docker Store; the Standard module adds secure multi-tenancy with advanced image, container management, LDAP/AD user integration, secure software supply chain (Docker Datacenter); and the Advanced module adds Docker Security Scanning and continuous vulnerability monitoring

Docker EE secures the entire software supply chain from development to production to ensure that all apps are safer. Regardless of whether it is a traditional homegrown app, ISV app or microservices architecture, all apps benefit from a modern security model with Docker EE.

Docker Community Edition (CE) is a free platform for open infrastructure that addresses the needs of both the dev and ops communities. Docker Cloud is a set of cloud based managed services that enhance Docker CE with free and paid add-ons, including automated builds, continuous integration, public and private Docker image repos, and security scanning. Docker CE includes the full Docker platform and is aimed at developers and DIY ops teams starting to build container apps.

Docker will continue to support customers with valid subscriptions whether the subscription covers Docker EE or Commercially Supported Docker. Customers can choose to stay with their current deployed version or upgrade to the latest Docker EE 17.03.

Docker has also simplified access to the open source software through Docker Community Edition (CE). Docker CE is free and is available for Mac and Windows, for AWS and Azure, and for CentOS, Debian, Fedora and Ubuntu – all from Docker Store. Docker CE includes the full Docker tooling and is ideal for developers and small ops teams that have started on the journey to Dockerizing applications.

For users and contributors that want the latest and greatest features and functionality, they will be able to take advantage of the monthly release cadence for CE. Teams that need a more consistent and stabilized release can download Docker’s quarterly release. Enterprise edition users will have access to new releases on a quarterly basis with the option to have a supported version of that release with backports and hotfixes for up to a year.

Docker also renamed the free Docker products to Docker Community Edition (CE) and adopting a new lifecycle and time-based versioning scheme for both Docker EE and CE. The Docker CE and EE 17.03 release is the first to use the new scheme.

Docker CE and EE are released quarterly, and CE also has a monthly “Edge” option. Each Docker EE release is supported and maintained for one year and receives security and critical bugfixes during that period. We are also improving Docker CE maintainability by maintaining each quarterly CE release for four months. That gets Docker CE users a new one-month window to update from one version to the next.

Both Docker CE and EE are available on a range of operating systems and cloud infrastructure. This gives developers, devops teams and enterprises the freedom to run Docker and Docker apps on their favorite infrastructure without risk of lock-in.

The Docker Certification Program is designed for both technology partners and enterprise customers to recognize Containers and Plugins that excel in quality, collaborative support and compliance. Docker Certified technologies are aligned to the available Docker EE infrastructure and gives enterprises a trusted way to run more technology in containers with support from both Docker and the publisher.

There are three categories within the Docker Certification program. The

Certified Infrastructure includes operating systems and cloud providers that the Docker platform is integrated and optimized for and tested for certification. Through this, Docker provides a great user experience and preserves application portability. Docker’s certified infrastructure includes: AWS, Azure, CentOS, Oracle Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), SUSE, Ubuntu and Windows Server 2016.

It also includes a certified container so that Independent Software Vendors (ISV) are able to package and distribute their software as containers directly to the end user. These containers are tested, built with Docker recommended best practices, are scanned for vulnerabilities and are reviewed before posting on Docker Store.

Docker’s certified container technologies include AVI Networks AviVantage, Bleemeo Smart Agent, BlobCity DB, CodeCovEnterprise, Datadog, Gitlab Enterprise, HPE Sitescope, Kaazing Enterprise Gateway, Koekiebox Fluid, Microsoft winservercore, nanoserver, mssql-server-linux, mssql-server-windows-express, aspnet, dotnet core, iis, Polyverse Microservice Firewall, Portworx PX-Developer, SysdigCloud Monitoring Agent and Weaveworks Weave Cloud Agent.

The Certified Plugin includes networking and volume plugins for Docker EE are now available to be packaged and distributed to end users as containers. These plugin containers are built with Docker recommended best practices are scanned for vulnerabilities and must pass an additional suite of API compliance testing before they are reviewed before posting on Docker Store. Apps are portable across different network and storage infrastructure and work with new plugins without recoding.

Docker’s Certified Plugins include Blockbridge Volume Plugin, Cisco ContivNetwork Plugin, Hedvig Docker Volume Plugin, Hypergrid HyperCloud Block Storage Volume Plugin, NetApp NDVP Volume Plugin, Nexenta Volume Plugin, Nimble Storage Volume Plugin and Nutanix Volume Plugin.

Docker EE is available as a free trial and for purchase direct from Docker Sales, online via Docker Store, with direct support by Alibaba, Canonical, HPE, IBM, Microsoft and through a network of regional partners. Docker EE is available in three options depending on the user’s needs including Basic, Standard and Advanced Tiers.