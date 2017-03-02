In-memory analytics database company Kinetica announced that it joined the Confluent Partner Program and completed development and certification of its Apache Kafka Connector. The connector is available for immediate delivery.

Kinetica’s Kafka Connector lets customers read and write data directly between Kafka and Kinetica, allowing organizations to ingest real-time data streams from Apache Kafka and provide a means for analysis and immediate action on incoming data.

Built from the ground up to scale linearly, Kinetica’s distributed, in-memory analytics database accelerated by GPUs delivers truly real-time actionable intelligence on large, complex and streaming data sets: 100 times faster performance at 1/10 of the hardware of traditional databases. Organizations use Kinetica to simultaneously ingest, explore, analyze, and visualize streaming data within milliseconds to make critical decisions and find efficiencies, lower cost, generate new revenue, and improve customer experience.

The Kinetica Connector can be deployed into any Confluent cluster from the Control Center GUI or command line using the Kafka Connect RESTful API. The Kafka Connect API ensures fault tolerant integration between the Kafka topic stream and the Kinetica instance.

As a Confluent Partner Program member, Kinetica enables its customers who use Apache Kafka and Confluent to develop robust data integration based on Kafka’s Connect API, build stream processing applications with the streams API in Kafka, and promote solutions to customers worldwide.

Kinetica’s Certified Connector for Kafka has met criteria for code development best practices, schema registry integration, security and documentation. Kafka Connect is a framework included in Apache Kafka that integrates Kafka with other systems. Its purpose is to make it easy to add new systems to scalable and secure stream data pipelines.

“The Kinetica Connector demonstrates how customers are able to easily integrate solutions to capitalize on stream data to power real-time decision making,” said Jabari Norton, vice president of business development at Confluent. “By leveraging Certified Connectors like the one from Kinetica, enterprises can seamlessly add Kinetica to their scalable and secure stream data pipelines.”

“Confluent lets companies easily access data as real-time streams with enterprise-grade capabilities and make it available throughout the organization,” said Chris Prendergast, VP of business development and alliances at Kinetica. “With the Certified Kinetica Connector, applications can more easily leverage Kinetica’s GPU-accelerated database with Kafka for streaming data, allowing organizations to drive more business value from data in motion and at rest.”