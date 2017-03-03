Mintigo announced this week Predictive Sales Coach, its new AI solution for infusing actionable sales intelligence into Microsoft’s Dynamics 365. This AI application will allow Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers to automatically empower their sales organizations with deep knowledge of their customers and prospects and contextual messages that enable intelligent engagement.

Mintigo’s new application uses artificial intelligence to identify the “Who, What, Why, and How?” of the sales process. To be more specific, “Who” will buy from your company, “What” will they buy from you, “Why” they need it, and “How” you should engage them in a meaningful conversation. Mintigo serves predictive insights, purchase intent, and sales message guides into an easy user interface that is directly accessible within Microsoft Dynamics 365.

“Taking the time to build this native application was very important to us,” says Jacob Shama, CEO of Mintigo. “It’s very rewarding to be able to give businesses using Microsoft Dynamics 365 the AI platform they need to grow their sales exponentially.”

Utilizing AI for sales is powerful as it automatically arms salespeople with a deeper knowledge of their prospects and customers, guiding them with appropriate messages. Companies that utilize predictive analytics are able to optimize their sales process by identifying the customers that are most likely to buy and eliminating inactive leads.

Mintigo’s mission is to deliver Predictive Sales Coach to enterprises in every industry so that they might see explosive sales success.

“AI applications are changing the way sales teams engage prospects and customers,” said Jujhar Singh, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “Mintigo’s Predictive Sales Coach for Microsoft Dynamics 365 makes users more productive with predictive insights and relevant messages. At Microsoft, our open cloud platform enables leading AI partners to bring the best AI powered applications directly to our customers.”

The Mintigo artificial intelligence technology platform is being extended directly to provide actionable sales intelligence to CRM systems.

Mintigo serves predictive insights, purchase intent, and sales message guides into an easy user interface that is directly accessible within CRM systems, such as Salesforce.Com and Oracle Sales Cloud.

“Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics will make the sales process much more efficient and profitable for everyone,” explains John Bara, president and CMO of Mintigo. “We are excited to share the AI capability of Sales Coach with our customers and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on their sales results.”