Nexenta, a vendor of open source-driven software-defined storage (OpenSDS), announced this week its Nexenta Volume Plugins, for both NexentaStor and NexentaEdge, have been accepted as part of the Docker Certification Program, a framework for partners to integrate and certify their technology to the Docker Enterprise Edition commercial platform.

The Nexenta Volume Plugins support high performance file systems storage for Docker containers and are currently available to download on the new Docker Store.

Through its portfolio of solutions, Nexenta delivers a comprehensive set of software-defined storage services to Docker environments running, including simple container-converged infrastructure purpose-built on servers running NexentaEdge data containers for reliable persistent storage of images and application data, accessible via native block, NFS file or S3 object interfaces; containerized cloud native applications requiring high performance S3 object and file services from NexentaEdge scale-out storage clusters; and traditional databases and enterprise applications on high performance block and file services with enterprise grade data services provided by NexentaStor all-flash and hybrid appliances.

Docker containers and microservice architectures have changed the way new applications are developed, deployed and managed at scale. Nexenta delivers the next stage of infrastructure evolution, building Software-Defined Storage management for containers and enabling high performance persistent storage services and seamless stateful container mobility on container-converged infrastructure powered by NexentaEdge.

“Nexenta’s comprehensive container-converged infrastructure SDS solutions are solving today’s enterprise challenges and the need for scalable and persistent storage for container environments. Our solutions combine powerful enterprise class storage functionality and are optimized to support and protect Docker containerized applications and their data,” said Thomas Cornely, chief product officer at Nexenta. “We are excited by the joint opportunities and collaboration ahead as a Docker partner and one of the first storage companies to deliver a Docker Certified Volume Plugin through the new Docker Store.”

“We would like to congratulate Nexenta on their acceptance into the Docker Certification Program,” said Marianna Tessel, EVP, Strategic Development. “Enterprise IT teams are looking to Docker to provide recommendations and assurances on the ecosystem of container content, infrastructure and extensions. Nexenta’s inclusion into the program indicates that the Nexenta Volume Plugins have been tested and verified by Docker, confirming for customers that the container images have been evaluated for security and are supported and built according to best practices.”

The exclusive Docker Store is Docker’s new marketplace for customers and partners to discover and distribute certified Docker partner content. Nexenta delivers storage file services for container images and the applications they run. The new Docker Store also includes enhanced container content discovery, simple, commercial-grade distribution, and direct Docker support.

The NexentaStor and NexentaEdge Enterprise Edition, Docker Volume Plugins are available immediately, free of charge on the Docker Store.