Buffalo Americas, vendor of USB storage, network attached storage (NAS) and networking solutions, announced Monday availability of the TeraStation 51210RH a new addition to the TeraStation 5010 series that provides high performance storage optimized for data intensive environments.

The TS51210 features 2U 12-bay rackmount chassis with storage capacity up to 96TB with fully- or partially- populated options; 8GB DDR3 ECC RAM; quad-core processor with error checking and correction buffer to detect and correct errors in data; optional redundant power supply (OP-PU-10R2U); two native 10GbE network ports for use in high-speed networks; pre-configured RAID allowing faster and more consistent deployment; 24/7 US-based support with optional five-year warranty; and four post rail kit included.

The TS51210RH can be ordered fully- or partially- populated with enterprise-grade hard drives. Partially populated models are ideal for growing businesses with future storage growth in mind. The TS51210RH is the perfect solution for businesses needing performance oriented storage that is fast, reliable and secure. These models were designed to support demanding storage requirements associated with simultaneous virtualized scenarios.

Buffalo also added Duplex Firmware, an advanced recovery feature that makes TeraStations more secure from data corruption and data loss. Duplex Firmware creates more stabilized network storage performance and directly results in less system downtime without having to wait for an engineer to recover data.

It also restores the OS with the assistance of the Duplex Firmware feature without compromising data. Now with Duplex Firmware, if you experience minor OS system issues, the TeraStation will then either begin the recovery process itself or allow for a recovery without affecting user data.

File permissions can now be controlled at the subfolder file level from Windows Explorer, making it possible to create new shares with unique permissions on demand from active directory. It also assigns permissions to all levels of the shared directory structure; manages permissions from the domain account; and Copy and Paste existing permission structures. The Rapid RAID Mode Change allows for improved RAID rebuild times. In the event of drive failure this new feature allows recovery as quickly as possible.

“Buffalo is excited to release partially- populated systems for business flexibility,” said Bill Rhodes, director of channel sales. “Users will be able to invest in a system that will support their future storage needs.” The addition of two 10GbE NICs will allow users to put TS51210RH in more demanding roles. Specifically, these systems were designed to be iSCSI target powerhouses for virtualized systems. The TS51210RH is ideal for businesses that need a powerful, flexible and reliable RAID-based network storage solution.