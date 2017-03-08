Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced Tuesday its intention to acquire Nimble Storage, vendor of entry to midrange predictive flash storage solutions.

Since it was founded in 2007, Nimble has disrupted the storage market by delivering consistent application performance and availability at an unprecedented cost. HPE expects that the Nimble value proposition is compelling for its customers when compared with other recent market entrants, and in combination with 3PAR, can provide the best lineup in the industry of flash optimized solutions for hybrid IT.

The biggest technology transition in storage is the move from spinning disk media to flash. In its infancy, flash storage was seen as a performance accelerator for niche applications. From there, enterprise businesses began to see the operational benefits of flash, and eventually the economics enabled more widespread deployment. And as flash becomes the new normal, customers are driving additional requirements, like hybrid IT automation, integrated data protection and flexible consumption models.

This demand has been driving strong momentum in HPE’s 3PAR enterprise flash storage portfolio, since it can provide both a strong flash offering as well as leverage the rest of its portfolio of products and services to deliver solutions that meet customers’ specific needs.

HPE expects that Nimble’s entry to midrange predictive flash storage solutions, coupled with InfoSight, its predictive analytics technology, will strengthen the company’s flash storage portfolio by expanding market reach and enabling a transformed, analytics-based customer experience. Together, HPE and Nimble will be able to bring flash optimized data services, which provide the right balance of price, performance, and agility, to customers across SMB, enterprise and service provider segments.

HPE and Nimble intend to have in place a comprehensive, best-in-class portfolio across the full range of the market. HPE 3PAR supports customers experiencing rapid growth and needing a highly scalable, all-flash data center capable of supporting millions of IOPS, petabyte capacity, and a multi-tenant architecture, priced from the midrange to the high-end. Nimble is also ideal for customers needing advanced, flash-optimized data services, including all-flash, hybrid-flash, and multicloud support, underpinned by machine-learning based predictive analytics, all at entry to midrange price points and designed with ease of use at its core.

HPE MSA and HPE StoreVirtual have an installed base of over 500,000 deployments worldwide and are suited for price-sensitive customers that need simple, flash tiering support at an entry price point. Nimble also complements HPE’s recent SimpliVity acquisition for the growing hyperconverged market for those deploying turnkey VM-farms with advanced data services. The combination of SimpliVity, Nimble, and 3PAR enables customers to deploy the right data services across all workloads and deployment types.

Nimble builds on HPE’s strategy to make hybrid IT simple through software defined and machine learning innovations. Its comprehensive portfolio will enable customers to compose the right storage for their exact application needs. HPE OneView infrastructure management software will help customers seamlessly manage the entire portfolio, while giving customers the choice of capital expenditure or monthly pay for use consumption with HPE FlexCapacity.