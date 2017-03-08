Analytics solutions company Teradata announced Teradata IntelliCloud, its next generation secure managed cloud offering that provides data and analytic software as a service (SaaS). It is available with new deployment choices including Teradata IntelliFlex, the company’s enterprise data warehouse platform that Teradata will deploy and manage in its own data centers, and global public cloud infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and later, from Microsoft Azure.

By leveraging the same software, training, tools and ecosystem applications in which Teradata customers have already invested for their on-premises systems, IntelliCloud ensures complete software consistency while increasing business agility and boosting focus on data-driven analytic insights that have meaningful business outcomes.

Provided on a subscription basis with monthly, annual and 3-year options, IntelliCloud offerings enable customers to focus on analytic insight and not worry about setting up or running the underlying software or infrastructure.

Services are designed to be simple and complete; initial capabilities include choice of Teradata Database, Teradata Aster Analytics, or Hadoop software from Cloudera or Hortonworks; and bundled infrastructure services including platform deployment and management, onboarding and provisioning assistance, system monitoring and maintenance, patches and software upgrades, encryption of data in motion and at rest, enterprise-class security, and premier cloud support.

Its deployment options spanning IntelliFlex and Teradata appliances in Teradata data centers plus AWS public cloud infrastructure – to be followed later this year by Microsoft Azure and eventually on-premises; service availability of 99.9 percent for infrastructure managed in Teradata data centers; and analytic ecosystem applications including Teradata QueryGrid, Teradata AppCenter, Demand Chain Management, and Industry Data Models.

Customers will control their IntelliCloud accounts with an easy-to-use, web-based management console for, among other things, monitoring system utilization, scheduling back-ups, setting or modifying security parameters, and spinning up additional cloud resources.

Teradata has invested in rigorous third party audits of its managed cloud offerings in order to demonstrate compliance with security regulations and industry best practices such as ISO 27001 and SOC 2 and most recently SOC 1, PCI and HIPAA.