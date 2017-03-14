Mesosphere launched Tuesday Mesosphere DC/OS 1.9 to empower data-driven enterprises with hybrid cloud freedom. Businesses want to deliver new services with data insights but often find it exceedingly difficult to capture and process data.

Mesosphere DC/OS 1.9 now has over 100 integrated DC/OS services deployable with a single click to any cloud, including new data services from Alluxio, DataStax, Couchbase, Elastic and Redis Labs, who have build their DC/OS service using the company’s partner SDK. This is on top of data services already in the catalog including Confluent Platform, Apache Cassandra, Kafka, Spark and HDFS.

In addition, as these databases are deployed natively as protected services, users reduce the risks of losing data, and automation ensures that they can scale and upgrade without service disruption. Mesosphere DC/OS makes deploying and using data services as easy as finding data from public cloud providers, but with the power to deploy them and store data on any infrastructure chosen by the user.

Mesosphere DC/OS technologies power more containers in production than any other open source-based software stack in the world, and DC/OS 1.9 adds broader workload support, troubleshooting, security and compliance features.

The new data service integrations on DC/OS are made possible by the DC/OS Partner SDK, allowing partners to easily integrate their technologies with DC/OS, complete with SRE (site reliability engineering) best practices implemented in code. Entire data services ecosystems — such as distributed databases, message queues, caches and analytics technologies — can be integrated with DC/OS in a matter of days.

Once integrated with DC/OS, these services can then be installed in seconds for fast and reliable implementations. With integrated services and production-proven DC/OS capabilities like automatic failure detection and recovery, operators can now ensure apps and data services are always running.

“Enterprises building modern apps often turn to cloud providers for the data services these apps need. However, companies are increasingly concerned about relying on a single provider and are looking at hybrid cloud or multi-cloud configurations,” said Florian Leibert, co-founder and CEO at Mesosphere. “Mesosphere DC/OS makes it possible for IT organizations to serve as hybrid cloud service providers and deliver containers and data services that lines of business need, while using their infrastructure of choice.”

With Mesosphere DC/OS, distributed data services run elastically together on shared infrastructure for highest utilization. Abstraction of data services from underlying infrastructure provides cloud portability, and automation ensures no downtime through service upgrades, scaling services or configuration changes.

Deploying these services is as easy as one click, with application availability now a matter of minutes instead of the days or weeks required with traditional methods.

New data services available in the DC/OS Universe service catalog have been integrated via the Partner SDK with Alluxio for high-speed distributed storage access; Couchbase high-performance and scalable NoSQL database; DataStax Enterprise, built on the Apache Cassandra distributed database; Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana) for analytics and data insights; and Redis in-memory data structure store for high-performance analytics use cases.

Mesosphere DC/OS 1.9 gives operators a comprehensive view into the health of the application and cluster. New features simplify the collection of logs and metrics, which can be integrated into existing monitoring tools such as Spunk, ELK, Datadog, Prometheus or custom-developed monitoring tools. DC/OS 1.9 allows operators to give developers restricted remote access to their apps, so they can perform real-time troubleshooting and diagnostics.

Building apps in Docker containers is straightforward, but running containers in production, ensuring uptime and meeting SLAs can be extremely difficult. Because modern apps are dynamically distributed across containers, critical information like logs and metrics typically come from several places, making it hard to troubleshoot and isolate problems.

Security and compliance are key concerns for enterprises, and their importance is heightened by the addition of new technologies such as containers. In addition to integration with multiple identity providers and access control capabilities for applications and services, security enhancements in Mesosphere DC/OS 1.9 now enable operators to determine which users have access to debugging and associated apps while limiting access to the underlying infrastructure. In addition, Mesosphere DC/OS 1.9 has been independently audited for compliance with NIST, ISO, FISMA, OSC and HIPPA certifications.

Extending capabilities in container orchestration, DC/OS 1.9 broadens workload support with pods and GPU-based scheduling. Pods provide the ability to easily launch and manage sets of both traditional Linux and Docker containers on DC/OS.

GPU-based scheduling on DC/OS means that GPU-enabled hardware can be pooled with the rest of the infrastructure for highest overall utilization, but also be reserved for machine-learning workloads for maximum performance. Multiple machine learning workloads can also share the same set of GPU-enabled hardware.

DC/OS 1.9 will be available this month. In addition to being available through direct sales, version 1.9 is also available through resellers, including the recently announced agreement with HPE.