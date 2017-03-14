Silicon Motion Technology announced Tuesday that it has extended its line of SATA 6Gb/s FerriSSD Industrial BGA SSDs to support the latest 3D NAND with end-to-end data path protection, NANDXtend ECC, and IntelligentScan feature – delivering unsurpassed data reliability for embedded storage applications.

The FerriSSD products offer flexible data capacity options up to 256GB and feature proprietary data protection technologies that eliminate drive downtime and extend the service life of these SSDs. FerriSSD products offer customized solutions for various end-market demands and are optimized to meet the specific needs of the customer.

FerriSSD data integrity features include end-to-end data path protection, which detects and corrects any error that might occur in the data path between the host and the NAND array. This is accomplished through the application of full ECC protection to the SSD’s SRAM and DRAM buffers as well as to the primary NAND Flash memory array.

The line includes NANDXtend technology that incorporates a new high-performance LDPC Error Correction Code (ECC) engine and a unique Group Page RAID function, which allows the SSD to recover from sudden NAND cell defects and bit errors induced by high-temperature operation environments or from general data-retention failures.

It also includes IntelligentScan, which proactively protects data against potential data loss at high operating temperatures or read disturbance from intensive host read operations. This prevention measure is achieved by self-adjusting the scan frequency when the SSD runs hot and by refreshing sectors of the memory array that are at risk before any data is lost.

Silicon Motion’s proprietary data protection capabilities address the increasing concerns with SSD data reliability in demanding industrial, hyperscale server and automotive applications.

“3D NAND-based FerriSSDs will usher in a new generation of cost-effective embedded memory solutions with uncompromising reliability and performance to meet the increasing capabilities and capacity requirements for today’s industrial, computing and automotive markets,” said Nelson Duann, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at Silicon Motion. “Our FerriSSD embedded memory solutions are customized to meet the wide range of end-market requirements and are optimized for the specific needs of our customers.”