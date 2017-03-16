Kaspersky Lab released Thursday a new version of its virtualization security solution, Kaspersky Security for Virtualization Agentless, which has achieved VMware Ready for Networking and Security status and is now certified for use with VMware NSX.

By leveraging VMware NSX and the new Kaspersky Security for Virtualization Agentless solution, customers are able to find the right balance of performance and protection in a software-defined datacenter. The resource-efficient security solution helps retain high consolidation ratios, and reduce the load on computing resources. The anti-malware protection for virtualization allows file-scanning tasks to be offloaded from the individual VM onto a dedicated secure VM for greater efficiency and little impact on the system’s performance.

Built-in VMware NSX features are natively reinforced with Kaspersky Security for Virtualization’s security capabilities. These include anti-malware protection, virtual network IDS/IPS and enhanced SNMP-monitoring. Using NSX Security Tags, Kaspersky Security for Virtualization Agentless reacts in real-time to security incidents and can automatically reconfigure the virtual infrastructure if it detects malware or other malicious activity.

With security policy integration, each VM will receive precise security capabilities as defined by the corporate policies based on the VM’s role. Designed to provide protection within software-defined data centers built on VMware vSphere and VMware NSX, Kaspersky Security for Virtualization Agentless delivers advanced security capabilities for each virtual machine (VM) and virtual network with barely any impact on the virtualized platform’s resources.

Security management functions are unified in a single administration console, which allows controlling all VMs along with physical and mobile devices, protected with other Kaspersky Lab’s solutions. This is to make management of various environments’ security simple and visible across virtual, physical and mobile platforms. The virtualization-native architecture of the security solution provides a toolset of protective technologies that can work with the IT infrastructure of any complexity, both on-premise and off-premise.

“The performance vs. security dilemma has been at core of relationships between IT and security professionals for as long as virtualization has been popular in the enterprise sector,” said Vitaly Mzokov, solution business lead, data center & virtualization security, Kaspersky Lab. “VMware and Kaspersky Lab address this dilemma by offering the use of Kaspersky Security for Virtualization Agentless with VMware NSX. This provides customers with advanced security capabilities and almost zero impact on the platform performance and efficiency. The security features we now offer for both VMware NSX and VMware vShield Endpoint means that any IT and security strategies one has can be fully aligned to particular business needs.”

“We are pleased that Kaspersky’s Security for Virtualization Agentless product qualifies for the VMware Ready for Networking and Security logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware NSX,” said Kristen Edwards, director, technology alliance partner program, VMware. “This signifies to customers that Kaspersky Security for Virtualization Agentless can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments.”

“We have been using VMware solutions for virtualization, leveraging advanced automation and protection capabilities provided by the VMware NSX network and security virtualization platform,” said Lurie Turcanu, chief technology officer at e-Government Center of the Republic of Moldova. “With Kaspersky Lab’s security solution now natively working with our virtual environment, we can also easily offer automated protection for each virtual machine across the entire infrastructure. Security tags and policy-based operation allows us to deliver security capabilities in a faster and more efficient way. All of that, as well as almost zero impact on resources, is critical to enhance reliability of our software-defined data center.”