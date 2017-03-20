IBM announced on Monday a new container service on Bluemix, its cloud platform, to fuel the speed and simplicity at which developers can build and manage more secure and cognitive apps. Available on IBM Cloud, this service uses Kubernetes, an open-source container orchestration system leveraging a Docker engine.

Delivered with a user-centric experience, IBM Bluemix Container Service automatically provisions, updates and monitors the containers that developers use to create apps, helping them to build cognitive innovations that weave in real-time security intelligence.

Since its launch, Bluemix has grown rapidly to become one of the largest open public cloud deployments. The cloud platform features over 150 tools, APIs and services spanning categories of data analytics, mobile, Watson, blockchain, security and Internet of Things.

InterConnect is IBM’s cloud and cognitive conference where more than 20,000 developers, clients and partners are being introduced to the latest advancements in cloud computing through 2,000 sessions, labs and certifications. IBM is positioning both enterprise and startup clients for success with a complete portfolio of cloud services and marquee partnerships, supporting a range of applications including big data, analytics, blockchain and cognitive computing.

The IBM Bluemix Container Service includes fully-managed and highly available Kubernetes clusters to remove the burden of deploying, scaling and managing containers when building apps; completely native Kubernetes APIs, built on Bluemix, for a seamless environment when working from different cloud infrastructures; choice to store and access data across multiple platforms and repositories, without impacting security; and deliver flexible isolation and capacity controls to design a container cluster to fit specific needs and budget constraints of an app.

The service offers built-in security scanning and integration into IBM’s X-Force Exchange, as well as live-scanning and risk analysis capabilities for each container; automatic load balancing within a container cluster to increase app performance; comprehensive view and analysis of each container cluster’s performance metrics to identify possible efficiencies and improvements; an open, standardized platform allowing for easy integration with open technologies and easy portability of outside workloads; and rapid access to cloud services such as Watson APIs, blockchain, cloud data services, Internet of Things tools and more.

Since the launch of Kubernetes in 2014, IBM has been a contributor to its development, which was built by the open community. By pairing a Docker-powered engine with the simple management capabilities of Kubernetes, Bluemix developers can access a highly usable interface and dashboard to easily write code within a container and quickly deploy it to multiple apps. This clear view also enables developers to see where and when their code is running at any given point in time.

Now available in beta, Bluemix Container Service expands IBM’s commitment to and leadership in open technologies. As a contributor to both Kubernetes and Docker projects for over three years, IBM has helped to create and mature container technology. Bluemix itself is one of the few major cloud platforms built on a container-native foundation, which has enabled developers to build and ship code with containers since its launch in 2014.

“It’s fantastic that IBM is progressing open technology by drawing on a major community project – Kubernetes – as the foundation of its new container service,” said Alexis Richardson, technical oversight committee chairman of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and Weaveworks CEO. “Using the flexibility and control of both Kubernetes and Bluemix, we expect to see a greater number of developers accessing and taking advantage of cognitive services and Watson APIs to build apps.”