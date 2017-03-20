Netgear launched Monday its ReadyNAS 4U 60-bay 10GbE Rackmount Network Storage (RR4360X), the highest density rackmount network storage system for SMBs. With three EDA4000 expansion chassis, the ReadyNAS 4360X offers 1.32 petabytes (PB) of data storage on 10 terabyte (TB) enterprise hard disk drives.

The new ReadyNAS 4360X is ideally suited for businesses that have ultra-large storage capacity needs and demand high levels of data reliability and security. It is appropriate for applications such as multi-service/multi-tenant data center operations, virtual machine backup, disaster recovery backup, archiving and IP surveillance camera video storage.

The RR4360X is housed in a space-efficient 4U chassis, offering 60-bay SAS or SATAIII HDD storage capacity. It is also equipped with dual 10-Gigabit Ethernet and quad Gigabit Ethernet network interfaces, either 10-Gigabit copper with the RR4360X or 10-Gigabit SFP+ with the RR4360S model. Additionally, the RR4360X has three built-in SAS interfaces that connect to three ReadyNAS EDA2000 12-bay or EDA4000 24-bay Expansion Chassis.

Fully loaded, the RR4360X offers a 132-bay single node network storage solution to any businesses that have ultra-high capacity and reliability needs. ReadyNAS 4360X is ideal for businesses that have ultra-large storage capacity needs and demand high levels of data reliability and security, with low TCO.

The ReadyNAS 4360X keeps up with the demands of high workload virtualization and applications with a high-performance architecture powered by an Intel Xeon E3-1225v5 Quad Core 3.3GHz Processor, along with 16GB of DDR4 with ECC expandable to 64GB.

The ReadyNAS 4360X is equipped with four 1GBase-T ports and two 10 gigabit per second network interfaces, either 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) copper (RR4360X model) or 10 Gigabit SFP+ (RR4360S model).

With five levels of data protection, ReadyCLOUD flexible file sharing, and ReadyDR block-level backup and disaster recovery, ReadyNAS 4360X Network Storage offers high performance and scalability with the low TCO (total cost of ownership) for a storage solution in its class. It is also easy to manage with the Netgear Insight management application for iOS and Android that enables setup, monitoring and management from a mobile device.

ReadyNAS 4360X is powered by ReadyNAS OS, now in version 6.7, which enables a flexible RAID configuration for performance, reliability and capacity optimization by offering unprecedented RAID 0, 1, 10, 5, 6, 50 and 60 options.

The new ReadyNAS OS 6.7 offers new enterprise-level capabilities such as synchronization with public cloud storage services including Amazon S3, Amazon Cloud Drive, Google Drive and Dropbox. ReadyNAS OS 6.7 also expands capacity of ultra-performance ReadyNAS Rackmount models already on the market —ReadyNAS 3312, ReadyNAS 4312S and ReadyNAS 4312X—by two EDA2000 (12-bay) or EDA4000 (24-bay) expansion chassis.

“Our innovation in storage over the last decade has been to bring enterprise-class functionality to the SMB, without the typical Big IT premium. The new ReadyNAS 4360X for rack deployment is no exception,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of SMB product line management for Netgear.

“ReadyNAS 4360X is a complete hardware and software data protection solution with exceptional performance in a single backup appliance that combines the highest-density storage capacity with new usability and synchronization features to safeguard the security and privacy of your data, along with the lowest TCO in the industry.”

ReadyNAS makes the ideal hybrid cloud solution for small business ensuring the cloud and local storage are synchronized. ReadyNAS OS 6.7 helps backup on-site storage to Amazon S3, or backup your Amazon S3 storage to the on-site storage. The ReadyNAS OS supports automatic bi-direction synchronization between any ReadyNAS model and the data storage offered by public cloud services with businesses such as Google Drive, Amazon S3, Amazon Cloud Drive and Dropbox.

The newest ReadyNAS OS also supports a Docker app so that software developers, businesses, and computing enthusiasts can quickly build, run, test, and deploy distributed Docker container applications

In addition to supporting connections to these commonly used public cloud services, ReadyNAS ReadyNAS 4360X offers NETGEAR ReadyCLOUD for an instant, secure VPN-based private cloud for local and remote data access for file sharing, without additional costs. Its versatile sync and remote management capabilities enable employees to enjoy the same unified interface regardless of location.

ReadyNAS OS (version 6.6 and above) automatically installs ReadyDR (Disaster Recovery), a backup solution for mission-critical data for SMBs requiring minimal downtime in any catastrophic event. ReadyDR performs incremental and block-level backup and restore to a second compatible ReadyNAS, ensuring LAN replication of even the largest backup files and databases.

The new ReadyNAS 4U 60-bay 10GbE Rackmount Network Storage (RR4360X) is available at an MSRP of $9,999 for both the ReadyNAS 4360X with two 10GBase-T ports and the ReadyNAS 4360S with two SFP+ ports.