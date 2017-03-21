QTS Realty Trust enhanced on Tuesday its cloud-based Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) capabilities and solutions for midsize enterprises and government organizations. DRaaS is a rapidly growing market opportunity and an IT service typically delivered as part of a hybrid IT solution.

Featuring Zerto Virtual Replication (ZVR) version 5.0 BC/DR software, QTS’ enhanced DRaaS protects mission critical workloads and applications to improve IT resiliency. QTS’ DRaaS is hypervisor agnostic providing multi-cloud support on VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure to migrate and manage compliance-mandated environments.

In addition, ZVR 5.0 introduces the new capability of One-To-Many Replication believed to be the fastest, most powerful replication and recovery solution for virtual machines, files and data available.

The DRaaS market size is projected to grow from US $1.7 Billion in 2016 to US $11.1 Billion by 2021, representing a five-year CAGR of 45.9 percent. The key forces driving the DRaaS market are its features of faster recovery, cost-effectiveness, enhanced flexibility, and simple testing. Also, DR services provide automation capabilities that lead to limited utilization of resources and lower up-front cost.

With the increase in the adoption rate of DR services among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the DRaaS market is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period.

Among providers, the Managed Service Provider (MSP) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the DRaaS market during the forecast period. MSPs offer DRaaS services to help organizations offload the burden of data protection and data security, and ensure business continuity in the event of a disaster. They offer remote management and monitoring of IT infrastructure of the end-user under a subscription model. Therefore, enterprises are increasingly opting for MSPs to overcome the challenges of budget constraint and technical expertise as they have specialized human resources, infrastructure, and industry certifications.

In addition to DRaaS, QTS also offers a broad portfolio of managed disaster recovery solutions, including website failover, QTS DR On-Demand and QTS DR High Availability for those customers looking to leverage QTS’ systems, processes and people to maximize their infrastructure investments.

With several key enhancements, QTS DRaaS customers can now more quickly isolate workloads and migrate them to almost any environment, enabling them to realize the flexibility and cost savings of cloud-based disaster recovery. Users are able to manage and customize how their systems will operate in the event of a disaster without additional hardware or data center application dependencies.

Customers can establish parameters for replication and recovery, for example, every 15 minutes or every four hours, to best meet their individual business needs.

Unlike some replication technologies that primarily offer data protection along with cumbersome snapshots and backup models, QTS’ DRaaS services provide continuous replication with zero impact on application performance. It features a self-service secure portal, detailed reporting, and non-disruptive testing and point-in-time recovery.

“Zerto is proven next generation technology for facilitating DRaaS solutions for virtualized and cloud environments,” said Dan Bennewitz, Chief Operating Officer, Sales, Product and Marketing – QTS. “With a focus on hybrid IT solutions and a growing portfolio of purpose-built clouds, the addition of DRaaS powered by Zerto further improves our ability to serve our enterprise customers’ overall IT strategies and achieve IT resiliency.”