Imperva Inc. announced on Wednesday Imperva FlexProtect to give customers access to both Imperva SecureSphere and Imperva Incapsula within a single subscription agreement. By providing the flexibility to deploy Imperva web application firewall (WAF) solutions based on need, the subscription helps organizations simplify the protection of enterprise applications as they migrate their portfolios from on-premises data centers to the cloud.

To help monitor hybrid deployments, Imperva also announced a new SIEM dashboard called Imperva AppSecurity View, which enables security events from both SecureSphere and Incapsula to be viewed from a single dashboard, giving security operations centers and executives an integrated view.

In addition, the recently announced SecureSphere v12 adds support for deployments in the cloud including automatic scaling and central management of on-premises and cloud instances. Together SecureSphere v12, FlexProtect and AppSecurity View give customers the fluidity and investment protection to adapt their application security posture as their portfolio evolves.

SecureSphere File Firewall v12 with real-time deception technology designed to detect ransomware and to prevent it from encrypting enterprise data. The Imperva deception technology adds decoy files to network file shares, luring hackers to strike there first so they can be neutralized before encrypting critical data.

Imperva SecureSphere File Firewall uses real-time monitoring to constantly watch file access activity and provides an audit trail showing who, what, when, where and how data was accessed. The solution also incorporates deception-based technology to identify and quarantine users infected with ransomware. This is designed to isolate the ransomware, preventing it from accessing other network file servers while also allowing users who are not infected to continue to access the file share.

Once ransomware behavior is detected, SecureSphere policies quarantine the infected system and block it from accessing enterprise file servers. It also alerts administrators so that infected systems can be remediated.

The cloud market will accelerate in 2017 as enterprises seek to gain efficiencies as they scale compute resources to better serve customers, noted a Forrester Research blog.

As companies migrate applications from on-premises to the cloud, application security itself must become hybrid to support the combination of both on-premises and cloud appliances along with cloud services. However, within the enterprise application portfolio, there is usually uncertainty surrounding which applications will move and when, how they will be re-architectured, and what happens if an app needs to be migrated back on-premises or moved to a different cloud.

By giving customers the flexibility to use Incapsula and SecureSphere, regardless of where an application is initially deployed or migrated, Imperva FlexProtect directly supports dynamic hybrid cloud deployments and provides needed investment protection to manage this transition.

“When meeting with customers, one of the considerations in securing web applications has been how to balance the investment in on-premises and cloud-based solutions while in the midst of a cloud migration,” said Morgan Gerhart, vice president of Product Marketing at Imperva. “It became clear we needed to help our customers future-proof their web security investments by removing the uncertainty they face around cloud migration – thus FlexProtect was born.”