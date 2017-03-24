Chelsio Communications announced this week that its line of Terminator 5 & 6 (T5 & T6) 1/10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) iWARP (RDMA/TCP) enabled Unified Wire adapters have achieved hardware certifications for deploying Microsoft Windows Server based software-defined storage (SDS) with Lenovo and Dell server platforms.

Chelsio iWARP enabled Unified Wire adapters power a range of Microsoft Windows software-defined storage capabilities including Storage Spaces Direct, Storage Spaces for high-performance file access, Storage Replica for disaster recovery, Network Direct for Windows HPC deployments, hardware offloaded iSCSI initiator for SAN applications, Nano Server for cloud applications and Client RDMA for bringing RDMA benefits to Windows 10 deployments.

The iWARP standard enables building efficient, high performance, Microsoft Cloud deployments. iWARP works with any legacy Ethernet switch, thereby enabling incremental Windows Server 2016 installations without requiring a concurrent forklift upgrade of the switch infrastructure, or the entire datacenter. This ability to work with any non-DCBX switch, allows use of the most cost effective new or existing switch infrastructure with the least amount of support, while enabling an immediate plug-and-play deployment.

In addition, Microsoft’s support of iWARP protocol since Windows Server 2012-R2 release, has allowed for years of testing for a very robust, tested, deployment with iWARP. Chelsio Unified Wire adapters have achieved Microsoft “Certified for Windows Server 2016” and “Certified for Microsoft Software-Defined Datacenter (SDDC)” hardware certifications.

“Chelsio’s Unified Wire adapters enable high-performance networking solutions for Windows installations without requiring a concurrent upgrade of the switch infrastructure and help customers to efficiently and cost-effectively scale their Microsoft Cloud environments to derive the full benefit of cloud computing,” said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications. “We are gratified by Chelsio Unified Wire adapters achieving Lenovo and Dell certifications for Microsoft software-defined storage (SDS) which will help users build faster, easy-to-scale and reliable storage for their private cloud deployments.”