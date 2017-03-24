Red Hat announced this week general availability of Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.2. This latest version of Red Hat’s software-defined storage solution includes a number of enhancements and new features that seek to improve small file performance, provide data integrity at a lower cost, and enhance integration with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.2 adds deeper integration with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, adding native support for advanced storage services such as geo-replication and in-flight encryption for applications deployed in containers. These enhancements, packaged into the refreshed docker container image that is shipped with the latest release of the product, can also enable three times as many persistent volumes (PVs) per cluster according to quality engineering testing done by Red Hat.

The offering also delivers smaller hardware footprint through arbiter volumes, which can shrink infrastructure costs while maintaining the same level of data integrity. Arbiter volumes can resolve conflicts in the event of data mismatch between two nodes without requiring a third copy of the data. Customers running traditional NAS use cases such as backup/restore can achieve the data integrity offered by three-way replication without incurring the associated cost of hardware, datacenter space, and power. This can be particularly advantageous to customers running hyperconverged configurations in remote-office/branch-office (ROBO) scenarios.

The offering offers faster self-healing of erasure coded volumes can minimize performance impact during repair and healing operations. In addition, enhancements to self-healing operations can benefit customers who have deployed Red Hat Gluster Storage with Red Hat Virtualization to store virtual machine images. It also includes enhanced monitoring capabilities enabled through native, asynchronous notifications help to improve day-to-day storage management.

In addition, Red Hat Gluster Storage offers extensibility through the Nagios open source monitoring framework to enhance storage operations management.

Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.2 addresses an inherent challenge with network attached storage (NAS) around scaling metadata-intensive operations, particularly with files under a few megabytes. These improvements to metadata operations can benefit storage of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform registries. Container registries, the heart of a container platform, are critical to resident applications and need highly elastic, durable storage.

In addition, faster metadata-intensive operations can improve day-to-day operations by as much as 8x according to Red Hat performance data, increasing the responsiveness of the storage system at scale and improving the overall end-user experience.

“Modern enterprises tend to think about software-defined storage in terms of enabling their business initiatives through digital transformation,” said Ranga Rangachari, vice president and general manager, Storage, Red Hat. “It is a key enabler in the journey to the open hybrid cloud. Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.2 marks a milestone in the life of the product. It brings together a number of innovations that are relevant to the modern CIO.”

“This new release of Red Hat Gluster Storage becomes available as the software-defined storage industry is at an inflection point in terms of disrupting the way storage is consumed by data-driven enterprises,” said Laura DuBois, group vice president, Enterprise Storage, Servers and Infrastructure Software, IDC. “The flexibility of deployment across virtual machines, containers, and the public cloud gives Red Hat Gluster Storage an edge compared to traditional, monolithic storage appliances.”