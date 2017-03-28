Embotics, a cloud automation company, and cloud IT resilience solutions company Zerto announced Tuesday a joint solution that will enable customers to build, automate and protect enterprise-class hybrid cloud environments. The offering helps customers reduce time to ROI by improving testing, development, and production capabilities with rapid provisioning, disaster recovery protection, intuitive API integration and multi-tenancy features.

Currently available, the joint solution between Embotics and Zerto includes a single interface to automate provisioning, data protection and monitoring the status of virtual machines; and simplified orchestration with a check box during provisioning for VMs, or groups of VMs that comprise an application, to be DR-protected through ZVR. This includes the ability to designate the Zerto VPG protection group, delivering the appropriate SLA for the workload category.

It also features comprehensive resource management, cost evaluation and showback/chargeback capabilities that deliver visibility into the relative costs of ZVR deployments, enabling an enterprise to easily track and report on what applications have DR protection and the costs associated with that coverage. It also enables removal of disaster recovery from orphaned virtual machines, reducing costs and wasted resources at both the primary and alternate DR sites; and private label branding and remote access proxy for managed service providers.

Seamless integration between Embotics’ vCommander and Zerto Virtual Replication (ZVR) combines the industry’s leading cloud management and automation software with simple and reliable business continuity and disaster recovery software that has cloud-enabling capabilities to protect critical data and applications in virtualized IT environments. As a result, customers can simplify IT operations and reduce time-to-ROI.

Agentless and designed for easy installation, the complementary technologies seamlessly overlay across public, private and hybrid cloud infrastructures to create a single interface that makes it simple to enable the appropriate level of disaster recovery protection while rapidly provisioning virtual machines.

The easy-to-use joint offering provides single-pane-of-glass management for automated provisioning with ZVR disaster recovery protection included as an option in both the vCommander self-service portal and through the API-driven interface for some or all workloads. With a simple check box during provisioning, virtual machines or groups of virtual machines that comprise an application can be DR-protected through ZVR.

“As enterprises increasingly host their own applications and infrastructure across cloud environments, availability and resiliency is essential for business-critical applications,” said Scott Davis, CTO at Embotics. “Embotics’ vCommander cloud management and automation platform and Zerto Virtual Replication were both built from the ground up to deliver simple, yet comprehensive multi-cloud solutions with fast, positive ROI. They are highly complementary to each other and now provide seamless integration.”

“With cloud-based IT infrastructures quickly becoming a must have for high performing enterprises, the ability to automate and protect the critical technologies that run in these environments is imperative to achieve business success,” said Peter Kerr, Director of Technology Alliances, Zerto. “With the recent launch of Zerto’s Technology Alliance Program, the early collaboration with Embotics is quickly ramping to help provide joint customer benefits by combining our synergistic technologies.”