Red Hat introduced Monday a new partner program designed to enable a deeper collaborative go-to-market strategy between Red Hat and participating partner organizations and optimize the value chain for application development and integration projects.

Emerging technologies such as cloud, containers, and mobile, and the move to cloud-native application development, are helping to change the way applications are built and businesses are run, and can play a key role in helping organizations reduce costs and increase agility in an ever-changing market.

The Red Hat Application Platform Partner Initiative, currently being piloted with a select group of solution-oriented consulting partners in North America, aims to bring together organizations that share a passion for digital transformation and the power of open source to shape the future.

Participating partners can work closely with Red Hat to establish a sales, marketing, and delivery practice around Red Hat technologies, including Red Hat JBoss Middleware, Red Hat OpenShift, and Red Hat Mobile Application Platform. Additional resources provided by Red Hat through the program include training and certification, and technical and customer support.

In addition, Red Hat Consulting services are available to partners when working with Red Hat installed base accounts on new projects. Red Hat Consulting provides resources and expertise across multiple facets of the business, including people, processes, and technology, to help customers maximize their investments in Red Hat technologies.

“We believe open source is at the heart of digital transformation, and we are passionate about enabling our customers to succeed in their transformation efforts with open source,” said John Bleuer, vice president, Global Alliances, Red Hat. “We are proud to have a network of partners that shares this passion and look forward to deepening our work and relationships with them through this program.”

The Red Hat Application Platform Partner Program is initially available to a select group of partners in North America, with the goal of expanding its availability to other North America partners and geographies over time.

As more companies look to digital transformation initiatives as a means of growing or maintaining competitive advantage, Red Hat and its partners can play a valuable role in helping customers overcome barriers that impede progress, such as complex architectures, rigid processes, and confined platforms.

As a vendor of open hybrid cloud technologies, Red Hat is well-suited to help customers implement the architectures, platforms, and processes to support their transformation efforts.