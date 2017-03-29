Riverbed Technology announced Wednesday that it has obtained the Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 2+ certification for its wide-area network (WAN) optimization solution, SteelHead CX version 9.1.4. By once again achieving the Common Criteria accreditation, Riverbed can address many of the critical network challenges federal agencies often face, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest information assurance for its federal customers.

Common Criteria is an internationally recognized set of guidelines (ISO 15408), which define a common framework for evaluating security features and capabilities of Information Technology security products. The standard consists of several predetermined evaluation assurance levels, giving customers the confidence that products specified at a specific level meet the package of security assurance requirements associated with that level.

The resulting certification report exemplifies conformance to the Common Criteria standard, which is recognized by 27 nations. Riverbed has a long history of achieving Common Criteria Certification across its key products.

Widely used across the federal enterprise, Riverbed SteelHead products deliver the critical application performance assessments required by civilian and defense agencies. Riverbed works with various federal agencies and federal customers, including all cabinet level agencies and the three branches of the military.

This certification enables Riverbed’s federal customers, including the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the Department of Defense (DOD), to purchase and deploy SteelHead CX, as it validates the product’s information assurance, functionality, and security levels. Compliance with Common Criteria also reduces the need for federal customers to conduct their own certifications for vendor solutions.

With growing strains on federal networks, Riverbed SteelHead CX offers a scalable performance and optimization solution, empowering federal agencies to seamlessly reduce traffic across their networks and ensure a positive end-to-end user experience. In addition, Riverbed SteelHead CX offers built-in security and accelerated performance functions for federal networks, helping augment the federal government’s cybersecurity posture.

“As the federal government adopts innovative technologies to complete mission critical tasks, agencies are becoming more prone to experiencing latency and other glitches within their networks,” said Davis Johnson, Riverbed’s vice president for the public sector. “Our most recent Common Criteria accreditation gives assurance to federal customers that Riverbed’s proven SteelHead solution not only upholds the required security standards enforced by their agency, but also has the sophisticated capabilities needed to keep their networks secure and operating efficiently.”