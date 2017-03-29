Weaveworks announced Wednesday availability of Weave Cloud Enterprise Edition (EE) tier for its container-based microservices management platform. New features for Site Reliability Engineering teams include incident management, release automation and rollback for CI/CD, and full stack Kubernetes troubleshooting.

Weave Cloud is an ops platform for app developers that removes obstacles to production so teams can deploy, manage and monitor microservices and container-based applications. A managed cloud service for teams and enterprises, it supports all container orchestration platforms including Kubernetes and Docker Swarm. As a Kubernetes addon it is fully compatible with the underlying platforms.

This major new version includes incident management with historical audit, instant query and comprehensive dashboards; release automation and point in time rollback for Kubernetes and CI/CD pipelines; and advanced Kubernetes troubleshooting including resource-container mapping.

With this latest release, Weaveworks has integrated a number of advanced Kubernetes features into Weave Cloud, including incident management with historical audit, instant query and comprehensive dashboards. A single place to diagnose problems fast and take immediate action. This includes new incident capture features, point in time comparison and rapid analytic creation.

It also releases automation and point in time rollback for Kubernetes and CI/CD pipelines, with repeatable and consistent deployment from laptop to a scalable production deployment across multiple clusters. Weave Cloud adds a new user interface and system for comparing present and past states with versions to solve this, making it very easy for any developer regardless which CI tools they use.

The advanced Kubernetes troubleshooting including resource-container mapping. Root cause analysis – correlation between applications, the Kubernetes platform, and the underlying hosts and network infrastructure.

Weave Cloud provides release management to deploy applications automatically by policy, delivering the latest features to production quickly. It also includes visualization to observe and understand how applications and micro-services are connected together in containers, making complex troubleshooting and optimisation simple; and manage individual containers and services within the cluster, simplifying the handling of complex services and containers.

The offering also inspects all aspects of the application and cluster, along with alerts and dashboards, providing insightful metrics for managing application performance; and connect containers together in a secure virtual network, simplifying connecting and scaling complex container clusters.

“With this release we are bringing together all of our experience running Weave Cloud, Prometheus and Kubernetes at scale on AWS,” said Alexis Richardson, CEO and co-founder of Weaveworks. “We are sharing all of Weaveworks’ critical infrastructure experiences and know-how with our customers. By integrating monitoring more deeply with deployment and management, we’re helping customers fix problems immediately and ship their development changes incredibly fast. The Enterprise Edition provides history and snapshots ensuring reliability and stability.”

Weave Cloud EE tier adds expanded long term data storage and reporting to the Cloud offering. The technology is available via commercial subscription, and is based on a full open source CNCF stack combined with Weave’s open source projects, Scope, Flux, Cortex and Net.