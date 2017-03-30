Intel announced this week availability of the Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v6 product family, which includes eight new versions that provide key improvements in processor speed, enhanced memory capabilities, hardware-enhanced security and reliability features with support for the latest Intel graphics.

The Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v6 product family enables entry-level workstations to evolve and expand to support new and powerful workloads, including design, analytics, rendering, professional virtual reality (VR), production and distribution.

VR is one of the most exciting and revolutionary capabilities to affect professional workstation customers in recent years. Professional designers can experience the immediacy of creating a CAD drawing and quickly visualizing the draft in full 3D/VR.

Now, for entry-level workstations configured to support the latest VR headset requirements, the Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v6 product family can provide the foundation to introduce users to these immersive experiences.

Designed for entry-level servers used by small-business customers and powering entry-level workstations used by business professionals worldwide, the Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v6 product family supports the increasing workloads and workflows of server and workstation customers, delivering better business intelligence, acceleration and agility.

The Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v6 product family delivers up to 56 percent performance improvement compared with the Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v2, which is widely used by small businesses in entry-level workstations.

The Intel Xeon processor E3-1280 v6 supports up to 3.90 GHz base frequency with Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 frequency up to 4.20 GHz. Additionally, the Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v6 product family supports enhanced memory speeds, with configurations of robust Error-Correcting Code (ECC) memory up to 64 GB DDR at 2400 MHz.

In addition to enhanced processor performance and support for fast memory, the latest Intel HD graphics P630 is available on select products within the Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v6 product family. The value and performance of Intel HD graphics P630 is reflected in an up to three times graphics performance improvement when compared with an Intel Xeon processor E3-1280 v2.

The Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v6 product family includes hardware-enhanced security features such as Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) to help protect sensitive data like encryption keys used for communications over the internet from unauthorized access or modification. Intel Authenticate Solution offers customizable multifactor authentication to help protect access to the most sensitive company data.