DigitalOcean released Tuesday a Monitoring service that provides insight into the resource utilization and operational health of every Droplet (cloud server). Developers can collect and visualize metrics in graphs, monitor Droplet performance and receive alerts in one intuitive interface, with no configuration required.

The Monitoring service exposes system metrics and provides an overview of Droplets’ health. The metrics are collected at one-minute intervals and the data is retained for a month, enabling you to view both up-to-the-minute and historical data. The improved Droplet graphs allow users to visualize how their instances are performing over time.

The Monitoring service measures each Droplet’s CPU, memory, disk utilization, disk reads and writes, network traffic and top processes. Metrics are collected at one-minute intervals and the data is retained to enable users to view both up-to-the-minute and historical data. Developers can create alert policies and receive notifications by email or Slack when usage crosses a specified threshold.

The service delivers metrics along the lines of CPU, disk I/O, memory, disk usage, inbound and outbound bandwidth, and a process list ordered by CPU or memory usage.

Users can create alert policies on any of the metrics to receive notifications when the metric crosses a specified threshold. An alert policy monitors a single metric over a time period identified. Alerts are triggered when the state is above or below the threshold for the specified time period. Users can also leverage DigitalOcean tags to group Droplets based on project or environment, and then apply the alert policy to specific Droplets or groups of tagged Droplets.

“Our goal is to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering a simple and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale their applications,” said Julia Austin, CTO of DigitalOcean. “A Monitoring service is an important feature for developers, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer it for free regardless of the number of Droplets. In the coming year, we’ll continue to move our Monitoring service forward and introduce new capabilities for high availability, data storage, security and networking to manage larger production workloads.”

Earlier this month, DigitalOcean released an open source agent that lets developers get a better picture of the health of their Droplets. It also added several new graphs to the Droplet graphs page and made the existing graphs much more precise. Having visibility into the infrastructure is only the first step, knowing when to act on that information is just as important.

DigitalOcean is approaching one million registered users and more than 40,000 teams of developers over the last five years, it is critical that the company give its users the tools, scale and performance that are required to seamlessly launch, scale and manage any size production application.

The company aims to add this year a number of capabilities that it is currently working on to to meet high availability, data storage, security, and networking needs. Additionally, it will continue to iterate and invest in its Block Storage offering by making it available in more data center locations globally.