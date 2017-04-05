Stromasys announced Wednesday Charon as the first solution to migrate SPARC, Alpha, VAX, and HP 3000 critical applications to the Oracle Cloud Platform.

Charon on Oracle Cloud is a cross-platform server emulation solution for Oracle Cloud. With this solution, businesses can migrate SPARC, VAX, Alpha, and HP 3000 critical applications to the Oracle Cloud, taking advantage of the same reliable Charon technology for which Stromasys is renowned–as well as the many benefits offered by Oracle Cloud.

Oracle Cloud is a broad and integrated public cloud, offering a complete range of services across SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. It supports new cloud environments, existing ones, and hybrid, and all workloads, developers, and data. The Oracle Cloud delivers nearly 1,000 SaaS applications and 50 enterprise-class PaaS and IaaS services to customers in more than 195 countries around the world and supports 55 billion transactions each day.

The Stromasys Charon on Oracle Cloud offering enables SPARC applications to run on the cloud in a reliable and cost-effective way, within a matter of days.

Charon on Oracle Cloud delivers lower maintenance costs, ultra-fast backups; eliminates related capital expenditures, comes with higher availability; and close relationship with Oracle. It also reduces risk; lowers costs and improves performance.

“We are thrilled to offer a robust cloud solution to our customers by collaborating with Oracle,” says John Prot, Stromasys CEO. “This is the perfect fit for our SUN SPARC emulator, powered by the reliable Charon technology for which Stromasys is renowned.”

“The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said David Hicks, vice president, ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. “Stromasys’ Charon technology coupled with Oracle Cloud can help deliver effective solutions for migrating SUN SPARC environments.”