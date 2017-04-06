Western Digital introduced Thursday its fastest WD brand portable drive My Passport SSD that features blazing-fast speeds. The new My Passport SSD compliments the company’s line of My Passport palm-sized storage devices.

Designed for content creators and tech enthusiasts, the new My Passport SSD combines exceptional speed and portability to manage massive files on the go. Built to withstand a drop of up to 6.5 feet (1.98 meters), My Passport SSD is engineered from the ground up by Western Digital to be a quality drive, inside and out, to deliver reliable performance.

Featuring speeds of up to 515 MB/s, the My Passport SSD is the fastest My Passport drive offered by the WD brand. The new drive is designed for the latest generation of computers with a USB Type-C port and is USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) ready with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and an adapter to use with the more traditional USB Type-A ports found on many computers. Built for PC and compatible with Mac, My Passport SSD offers peace-of-mind with 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection, and is also 6.5-foot drop tested for shock-resistance to withstand 1500G of force, to help keep precious data safe.

My Passport SSD is the perfect storage solution to manage large photo and video libraries, back up files and important documents, run virtual machines from, or expand SSD-laptop storage.

“The WD brand is focused on delivering fresh, new personal storage devices that offer amazing performance in a beautiful, yet durable design,” said Sven Rathjen, vice president of marketing, Client Solutions, Western Digital. “Our fastest portable drive yet, the My Passport SSD is a powerful solution for people who need to move content quickly and easily wherever life takes them.”

The new drive is available in 1TB, 512GB and 256GB capacities, and comes with WD Backup software that enables users to automatically back up their stuff. The My Passport SSD is backed by a three-year limited warranty, and is available in the U.S. from BestBuy.com, and available worldwide at select e-tailers and retailers this quarter.

The My Passport SSD has a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) in the U.S. of $399.99/1TB, $199.99/512GB and $99.99/256GB, respectively.