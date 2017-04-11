VeloCloud Networks, a cloud-delivered SD-WAN company, introduced Tuesday the SD-WAN Security Technology Partner Program, along with inaugural partnerships with security enterprises, including IBM Security, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet and Zscaler.

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables enterprises to support application growth, network agility, and simplified branch and end-point implementations while delivering optimized access to cloud services, private data centers and enterprise applications.

Global Service Providers are able to increase revenue, deliver advanced services and increase flexibility by delivering elastic transport, performance for cloud applications, and integrated advanced services all via a zero-touch deployment and operations model. Both enterprises and service providers benefit from the multi-tenant cloud gateway architecture and the ability to support real-time applications over private, broadband, and wireless links.

VeloCloud’s vision of the SD-WAN Security Technology Partner Program spans all three parts of the SD-WAN security framework comprising network, cloud and management. This includes network security interoperability in the branch and security VNF integration on the VeloCloud Edge; Cloud security via direct connect from branch to cloud and security in IaaS through VeloCloud Edges and VeloCloud Gateways; and interfaces to security operations centers, SIEM solutions and security analytics.

The SD-WAN Security Technology Partner Program blends flexible enterprise SD-WAN architecture with security solutions. VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables enterprises to securely run advanced wide area networks that support application growth, network agility, and simplified branch office deployments by partnering with security technology leaders. Enterprises will now be able to implement SD-WAN with their preferred interoperable security products covering branch, data center and cloud security.

As an example, VeloCloud is working with IBM Security to deliver Secure SD-WAN service from IBM Managed Security Services, enabling enhanced zero-trust security and improved network performance with significant reduction in operational and telecom circuit costs. With VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN, enterprises can better secure their wide area networks and experience improved quality of service.

“IBM Security has launched the new IBM Secure SD-WAN offer enabling enterprises to implement SD-WAN with confidence,” said Ben Hendrick, Global Partner for IBM Security. “Being part of the VeloCloud Technology Partner program provides us with the resources and blueprints needed to successfully consult and manage a Secure SD-WAN both on-premises and in the cloud.”

VeloCloud established a scalable framework that allows enterprises to seamlessly integrate their preferred security technology with Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN. Technology Partners have access to the extensible VeloCloud Technology Partner SD-WAN API (orchestration, control & data) and SDK, along with the VeloCloud VNF framework. Partners can also enable integration and service insertion with the VeloCloud VNF-ready Platform Development Framework supporting integrated security VNF.

VeloCloud also recently joined Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Partner Program. As a Fabric-Ready partner, VeloCloud has worked closely with Fortinet to validate technology integration and ensure ongoing interoperability with Fortinet’s flexible FortiHypervisor platform. This deep integration is an example of how VeloCloud and Fortinet collaborate to deliver advanced security for distributed enterprise networks and leverage the benefits of agility, simplicity and automation provided by cloud-delivered SD-WAN.

“The Fortinet Security Fabric provides broad, high-performance and automated security capabilities that span the entire attack surface, for the network core, enterprise edge and access infrastructure, that naturally align with the adoption of SD-WAN technologies,” said John Whittle, Fortinet’s vice president of corporate development and strategic alliances and general counsel. “As a Fabric-Ready partner, VeloCloud has teamed with Fortinet to deliver joint enterprise customers a highly secure cloud SD-WAN solution.”

As a Check Point Open Platform for Security (OPSEC) partner, VeloCloud is a member of a multi-vendor security framework guaranteeing customers the broadest choice of best-of-breed integrated applications and deployment platforms.

“Protecting the cloud is a primary focus for Check Point and we provide a comprehensive security platform to safeguard customers who have critical assets and applications deployed in the cloud,” said Jason Min, head of business and corporate development, Check Point Software. “By integrating our security platform with VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN, Check Point is strengthening businesses with advanced threat prevention and cloud security for the next generation of networking.”

VeloCloud has a joint solution with Zscaler, providing customers with secure direct internet access to both on-premises and cloud hosted services.

“Zscaler operates the world’s largest security cloud, bringing security closer to the user and enabling WAN transformation,” said Punit Minocha vice president of business development for Zscaler. “The Internet is the new network, connecting users to applications; and companies need to shift from the notion of protecting the network to policy based controls; together with VeloCloud we combine advanced cloud-based security with the exceptional performance, quality and reliability of VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN to bring agility to the branch, simplify networking and security, and reduce costs.”

VeloCloud Registered Channel Partners such as MetTel and EarthLink (now Windstream) can take advantage of the SD-WAN Security Technology Partner Program to deliver best-in-class differentiated solutions to a broad set of customers.

“The proliferation and diversification of threats calls for an ecosystem approach to network and cloud security,” said Ed Fox, VP of Network Services for MetTel. “VeloCloud’s commitment to the security ecosystem along with the open virtual network function (VNF) and API architecture will allow MetTel to provide greater value and peace of mind to our customers via speed to market and the enhanced analytics this environment will natively support. As MetTel’s services grow in scale and in footprint this will enable uniform deployment of application aware networks and security across the entire globe.”

“Windstream uses the VeloCloud API and SDK to integrate VeloCloud SD-WAN directly into EarthLink myLink providing our customers with full control over their SD-WAN network through a single pane of glass,” said Mike Frane, Vice President of Product Management for Windstream. “The self-service capabilities put the customer in the driver’s seat to be able to monitor and manage their SD-WAN solution in real-time. The analytics provide the information that IT and Network professionals need to gain visibility and control supporting their continued evolution to the Cloud.”

“Security is top of mind for all IT departments, especially in large, multinational enterprises,” said Sanjay Uppal, VeloCloud co-founder & CEO. “Enterprise WAN architectures are undergoing a significant refresh and VeloCloud’s technology brings together the world’s best-in-class security on a SD-WAN platform that is architected for the WAN of the future.”