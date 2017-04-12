Toshiba America Electronic Components (TAEC) announced Tuesday that its PX05S 12Gbit/s SAS SSD family has earned VMware vSAN 6.6 certification, furthering options for hyper-converged infrastructure virtual environments.

With VMware vSAN certification, Toshiba PX05S 12Gbit/s SAS SSDs offer the benefits of tiered storage solutions to meet the demanding needs of Toshiba’s enterprise and data center customers. This certification demonstrates Toshiba’s dedication to offer an array of options to meet every challenge and reinforces the company’s recent recognition by IDC as the fastest growing storage device vendor in the $17 billion solid state drive (SSD) segment for last year.

The 12Gbit/s PX05S SAS SSDs with VMware vSAN certification are currently shipping from Toshiba.

The PX05S SAS family is VMware vSAN certified up through version 6.6. Delivering sustained random read performance of 270k IOPS, the 12Gbit/s SAS SSDs offer enterprise-optimized latency, power, performance and encryption capabilities for applications such as virtual desktops, remote IT, DevOps infrastructure, DR and business critical applications.

“Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions based on VMware vSAN give storage customers new-found flexibility in selecting hardware and fast access to the latest innovations, including Toshiba’s latest enterprise SAS SSD family,” said Lee Caswell, vice president of storage marketing at VMware. “We work closely with Toshiba because they understand the needs of the enterprise storage market and deliver certified solutions for our customers’ virtualized enterprise environments.”

“VMware customers require the most reliable and high performing solutions for their virtualized infrastructure and software defined storage,” said Jeremy Werner, vice president SSD marketing and product planning at Toshiba America Electronic Components. “Toshiba meets that demand by bringing together storage expertise with advanced flash memory manufacturing to deliver our enterprise class 12Gbit/s SAS, which are also widely available in vSAN ReadyNode systems from leading server OEMs.”