Broadcom introduced Wednesday the BCM53570 Ethernet switch family that offers full compliance with all available IEEE Time Sensitive Networks (TSN) standards.

As a vendor of field-proven switch technology, Broadcom StrataConnect BCM53570 line of switches with full TSN compliance brings determinism to Ethernet, expanding Ethernet’s use in established markets as well as enabling Ethernet’s growing presence in new untapped markets.

The Broadcom BCM53570 family of products is built around Broadcom’s StrataXGS architecture supported by a common Software Development Kit (SDK). Together they provide the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end portfolio of switching solutions across the carrier, data center, and enterprise markets.

The Broadcom BCM53570 switch family is ideal for various applications, including industrial automation to offer support for path control reservation, time aware shaper together with preemption that enables deterministic real-time networks based on standard Ethernet. Industrial networks based on TSN Ethernet gains the benefits of interoperability, backward and forward compatibility with ever increasing Ethernet speeds while leveraging the economics and widespread open ecosystem of standard Ethernet.

The BCM53570 line also supports time synchronization accuracy that powers next generation (5G & beyond) Ethernet-based radio access networks with coordinated features and massive MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output). Additionally, support for enhanced queuing with preemption ensures low latency, low jitter delivery of high priority radio traffic while exceeding front-haul network profile requirements.

The TSN Ethernet empowers future automotive applications that require real-time determinism including fully autonomous cars, automotive peer-to-peer communication and road-sensing infrastructure. Network integrity with zero packet loss is facilitated with support for time based ingress policer and frame replication.

The Frame replication provides redundancy required by high end SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers) Audio/Visual (A/V) natively in Layer 2 hardware without the need for higher layer protocols. Together, with fine grain time synchronization delivers lossless video and real-time editing of the highest 4K/8K resolution streams.

“The implementation of fully TSN-compliant Ethernet switches is a significant achievement that enables a wide variety of markets to deploy deterministic real-time networks,” said Bob Wheeler, principal analyst for networking at The Linley Group. “Beyond the four core focus areas including industrial automation, telecom / base-station, professional grade A/V, and automotive, we anticipate that there will be numerous new applications that will emerge for deterministic Ethernet.”

The Broadcom BCM53570 line of TSN-compliant switches is among the industry’s most highly integrated and feature-rich devices. The 53570 family of devices offers a broad range of flexible bandwidth and port speeds to include 1G, 2.5G, 10G, 25G & 50G.

Its features include integrated ARM processors; cut-through line-rate switching; carrier grade OAM (Y.1731, 802.1ag); integrated HSR/PRP (High-availability Seamless Redundancy (IEC 52439-3 C4) / Parallel Redundancy Protocol (IEC 62439-3 C5)); and wired / wireless tunnel overlay support.

Broadcom’s TSN-compliant Ethernet switches are the latest among the industry’s largest portfolio of Ethernet switch solutions. The Broadcom BCM53570 line of devices is currently sampling.

On Tuesday, Broadcom announced a new 100G Ethernet multi-host controller product family, the BCM57454 NetXtreme E-Series, designed for high performance computing, networking and storage applications that include machine learning, network function virtualization (NFV), and enterprise and cloud storage.

Expanding upon previous generation 25G/50G Ethernet controllers, the BCM57454 combines a high bandwidth Ethernet controller with a set of highly optimized hardware acceleration engines that enhance network performance.

Broadcom has begun sampling the BCM57454 controller in 100G PCIe NIC with production planned for the second half of this year.