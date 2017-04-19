Kaspersky Lab released Tuesday new version of its Endpoint Security for Business, its corporate security solution for the constantly evolving cyberthreat landscape. The new edition comes with multiple manageability enhancements, increased flexibility of data protection and centralized control of more platforms, applications and devices.

To make security management easy and intuitive, new features and improvements include complete remote deployment of Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Mac. Simplified deployment, protection and management of mobile devices, along with a new Wi-Fi management option (providing a list of trusted Wi-Fi networks) will help businesses keep up with mobility and BYOD trends in the workplace, without compromising the organizations’ security or efficiency.

As part of its enterprise-focused functionality, the new Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business can be used as a sensor for the Kaspersky Anti-Targeted Attack platform. Once installed, the sensor component can collect and deliver data to the platform, providing more visibility into corporate systems.

The “changes” audit functionality in Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business allows IT security teams to track changes in policies and tasks, and compare revisions to identify any differences instantly. This significantly improves control over changes in the security settings.

In addition to securing all platforms, businesses using Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, Kaspersky Security for Exchange Servers and Kaspersky Security for SharePoint can now monitor all three solutions through a unified administrative console, Kaspersky Security Center. This capability extends integrated multilayered protection beyond endpoints to employee collaboration and communications.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business is based on Kaspersky Lab’s HuMachine Intelligence approach — a fusion of threat intelligence with machine learning and the expertise of the company’s security teams.

Cyberthreats are detected with machine learning algorithms trained on big data from the Kaspersky Security Network. A global cloud-based threat intelligence platform, Kaspersky Security Network, processes metadata voluntarily submitted by millions of Kaspersky Lab product users, while security experts are constantly adapting mathematical models to detect new sophisticated threats.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business delivers true cybersecurity covering several levels of the corporate IT network. While there are specific applications providing defense for different infrastructure node types, a multi-layered stack of protection technologies operates on each of these nodes.

Kaspersky Lab’s HuMachine Intelligence features include dtructural heuristics, including locality-sensitive hashing and decision tree ensembles; emulation-based detection mechanisms, using safe ‘pseudo-execution’ of both scripts and binaries; Behavioral System Watcher technology providing detection of the most advanced, heavily obfuscated malware types – and ‘nextgen’ attack models such as ransomware and Powershell-based malware. Its on-the-fly micro-backup and automatic rollback features ensure that malicious activity is reverted right after malware detection. This is very important in the case of a ransomware attack.

The technology also includes Automatic Exploit Prevention (AEP), which mitigates exploit techniques and protects targets, such as Java, Flash, Adobe Reader, browsers and office applications even in the case of a zero-day scenario.

The Kaspersky Security Network delivers cloud protection with immediate reaction to new threats, while on-premise Machine Learning models allow for the detection of new threats even in offline mode.

Kaspersky Lab’s security professionals analyze the most sophisticated threats and constantly tune machine learning algorithms to minimize the possibility of errors. Human experience and expertise are indispensable for teaching the machines while leveraging the comprehensiveness of globally acquired threat data. This approach ensures the industry’s highest detection rate and lowest false positives rate, which is backed by independent test results.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business is available in various editions to meet different business needs with special functionality: Select, Advanced and Total. The solution is available globally under both traditional and subscription licensing. Kaspersky Lab’s partners can address all regional pricing inquiries.