SolarWinds, provider of IT management software, announced the availability of SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer with support for Microsoft Azure SQL Database in the Azure Marketplace.

SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer delivers deep visibility into the performance of top database platforms, including Microsoft SQL Server 2016, and provides advice for optimization and tuning to accelerate database performance.

Using agentless architecture and unique Multi-Dimensional Performance Analysis, it finds the root cause of complex problems and improves the performance of on-premises, virtualized, cloud, or hybrid IT application environments. With its availability in the Azure Marketplace, the thousands of organizations running millions of Azure SQL Database instances can now benefit from these capabilities, with simplified deployment in minutes.

SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer is part of the SolarWinds end-to-end hybrid IT performance management portfolio of products. The SolarWinds portfolio also includes SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor (SAM), which provides deep visibility into the performance of business-critical applications and the infrastructure that supports them on-premises and in the cloud, as well as SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor (NPM), which provides comprehensive network performance monitoring with the NetPath feature for critical path visualization on-premises and in the cloud.

“We’re thrilled to offer SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer with Azure SQL Database support in the Azure Marketplace,” said Gerardo Dada, vice president, product marketing, SolarWinds. “By helping to eliminate potential overprovisioning, slow end-user experience, and overspend, SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer can help cloud developers achieve the ROI and cost efficiency they seek in the cloud.”

According to the SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2017: Portrait of a Hybrid IT Organization, databases are one of the top three infrastructure elements IT organizations are migrating to the cloud. Furthermore, the study found that by weighted rank, the top reason for prioritizing these areas of their IT environments for migration were greatest potential for return on investment (ROI) and cost efficiency.

“We think customers will benefit from SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer with support for Microsoft Azure SQL Database and are pleased to make it available for easy deployment through the Azure Marketplace,” said Andrea Carl, director, commercial communications at Microsoft. “Now our customers running millions of Azure SQL Database instances benefit having additional tools to quickly root out problems and improve overall performance.”

Pricing for SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer for Azure SQL Databases in the Azure Marketplace starts at US$695 per database license (perpetual, BYOL). A fully functional two-week trial is available. Customers will not incur SolarWinds software charges during free two-week cloud trials; however, infrastructure charges may still apply. Pricing for other versions of SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer starts at $1,995 per database instance, and pricing includes the first year of maintenance (licenses are perpetual with a related maintenance fee).