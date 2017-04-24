IBM announced late Sunday its Watson Marketing Insights with cognitive capabilities that can study the behavior of customers and reason how they might impact the success of the business. Available on the cloud, this insight enables marketers to launch targeted campaigns designed to cultivate customer advocates and enable long-term business success.

With Watson Marketing Insights, marketers can predict a customer’s potential response to a new campaign, based on their previous behavior. For example, the cognitive capabilities may show that customers who regularly abandon their shopping cart are more likely to defect from a brand than those who frequently return products.

The highly visual, interactive user interface allows marketers to experience insights in a contextual way and create simple or even advanced segments utilizing complex and robust queries. The one-click export functionality allows for the selected audience lists to be published in IBM Watson Campaign Automation, or pushed to IBM Universal Behavior Exchange for execution through other campaign solutions. It also identifies high priority, high-impact target audiences based on key behavioral drivers.

To make it easy for marketers, the new offering features a visual dashboard that includes details on the context and reasoning behind the findings. Marketers can then leverage this information to target campaigns designed specifically to engage this group with a personalized offer.

IBM Watson Marketing features proven cognitive capabilities that can uncover key predictors in customers by examining their interactions with the company, whether it’s in the store or on email, digital and social media. By continuously updating this data, Watson Marketing Insights reveals new audience profiles and customer segments as the relative importance of their behavior predictors changes.

Unlike other solutions, Watson Marketing Insights ensures that teams don’t have to settle for static segments that traditionally don’t consider variables such as how customers have interacted with the brand over time. IBM currently is working with over 17,000 global companies, including Amadori Group, American Eagle Outfitters, Boots, Ermes, Moosejaw Mountaineering, Office Brands, Performance Bicycle and REI.

In addition, marketers no longer need to rely on analysis from data scientists because these insights are automatically presented to them and updated automatically over time to ensure they are always acting on the most up-to-date details.

Watson Customer Engagement portfolio, combines Watson cognitive capabilities with deep expertise in marketing, commerce and supply chain to create an end-to-end digital experience for businesses across industries and size. Deliver through the cloud, the IBM Watson Customer Engagement capabilities, are individual features that companies can introduce over a period of time, based on where and when there is a business need.