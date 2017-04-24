Lenovo announced Monday at its annual Accelerate Partner Forum , the Lenovo Distributed Storage Solution for IBM Spectrum Scale (DSS-G), a scalable software-defined storage (SDS) solution. Designed to support dense scalable file and object storage suitable for high-performance and data-intensive environments, the Lenovo DSS-G enables customers to manage the exponential rate of data growth and the subsequent need to store large amounts of both structured and unstructured data.

Built on Lenovo’s System x3650 M5 server with Intel Xeon processors, renowned for its reliability and performance, the Lenovo DSS-G is available as a pre-integrated, easy-to-deploy rack-level offering.

With Lenovo DSS-G, clients can focus their efforts on maximizing business value, instead of consuming valuable resources to design, optimize, install and support the infrastructure required to meet business demands. DSS will be a line of solutions that address the high-performance technical computing storage needs of customers.

Featuring the Lenovo D1224 and D3284 12Gbps SAS storage enclosures and drives as well as software and networking components – including Red Hat Enterprise Linux support – the new offering allows for a wide choice of technology within an integrated solution.

As a follow-on to the successful GPFS Storage Server (GSS), the Lenovo DSS-G delivers on the needs of today’s agile and digital businesses. New features include easy scalability that can start small and grow performance / capacity via a modular approach; with IBM Spectrum Scale Declustered RAID, reduce rebuild overhead by up to eight times; with a choice of high-speed network, including Infiniband or Ethernet up to 100Gbps.

The Lenovo DSS-G offering is fulfilled by Lenovo Scalable Infrastructure (LeSI). LeSi leverages decades of engineering experience and leadership to reduce the complexity of deployment and delivers an integrated and fully-supported solution that matches best-in-industry components with optimized solution design. This enables maximum system availability and rapid root-cause problem detection throughout the life of the system.

Collectively, these features empower customers running data intensive HPC, big data or cloud workloads to focus their efforts on maximizing business value and reclaim valuable resources previously spent on designing, optimizing, and installing and supporting the infrastructure required to meet business demands.

Deploying storage solutions for HPC, Artificial Intelligence (AI), analytics and cloud environments, key technology trends that are reshaping the data center, places a significant burden on IT resources. DSS-G is Lenovo’s latest offering intended to accelerate adoption of software-defined data center technology that provides customers with key benefits such as greater infrastructure simplicity, enhanced performance and lower total cost of ownership.

This announcement is the initial move in executing Lenovo’s HPC and AI commitment of bringing the benefits of Software Defined Storage (SDS) to HPC clusters, and will follow with additional offerings for customers deploying Ceph or Luster.

The Lenovo DSS-G includes Lenovo servers with Xeon processors, Lenovo 12Gbps SAS storage enclosures and drives, software and networking components that allow for a wide choice of technology within an integrated, delivered solution.

Each solution is tested and optimized for reliability, interoperability and maximum performance, so clients can deploy the system and get to work achieving their business goals. With DSS-G, high storage density and I/O performance, users gain reliability, integration and interoperability of a high-capacity, Spectrum Scale-based storage architecture.

The Declustered RAID technology of the Lenovo DSS-G delivers rebuild times up to 8x faster than previous controller based storage. These features let clients quickly put the system to work and increase productivity.

“The Lenovo HPC solutions are part of research projects focused on solving humanity’s most complex challenges,” said Lenovo’s Madhu Matta, VP & GM, High Performance Computing and A.I. “One in every five supercomputers in the world is built on Lenovo HPC offerings and we are proud to count major research universities among our partners. The Lenovo DSS-G offering enhances that capability. Clients can now deploy a software defined storage solution that enhances performance, scalability and capability of the HPC environment.”

In addition, Lenovo offers a comprehensive portfolio of services that supports the full lifecycle of the Lenovo DSS-G and all Lenovo IT assets. Expert professionals can assist with complex deployments as well as provide 24×7 monitoring and technical systems management with managed services. Available benefits also include a single point-of-contact for solution-level support.