Open source company Red Hat introduced on Tuesday Red Hat 3scale API Management as a fully containerized, on-premise offering for end-to-end API lifecycle management. The on-premise release builds on the existing cloud-based SaaS offering and expands the deployment options available for the platform, providing organizations with a flexible solution for managing application programming interfaces (APIs) at scale within their own datacenter.

Red Hat 3scale API Management Platform makes it easy to manage APIs for internal or external users. It enables share, secure, distribute, control, and monetize of APIs on an infrastructure platform built with performance, customer control, and future growth in mind. The release of 3scale API Management Platform 2 allows users to place any 3scale components on-premise, in the cloud, or on any combination of the two. It also integrates with Red Hat JBoss Fuse to create the API, and then configure API gateway on Red Hat OpenShift to control and distribute gateways in local deployments, cloud, or on-premise using the same stack.

As the first major release of the platform following Red Hat’s June 2016 acquisition of 3scale, Red Hat 3scale API Management – On Premise builds on Red Hat’s vision to accelerate digital transformation and innovation with API-driven hybrid cloud architectures.

3scale offers flexible API management and a unique hybrid architecture, which separates traffic control and program management into distinct layers. This architecture lets teams deliver high-performance APIs with the fastest time-to-value. It also deploys traffic control using 3scale’s nginx-based API gateway, or by integrating into application code.

Application developers use OpenShift to automate hosting, configuration, and deployment for whole application stacks in an elastic cloud environment that scales based on demand. It offers support for Docker containers and Kubernetes orchestration means OpenShift is a natural fit for teams working with microservices architecture.

Described as the “new language of collaboration,” APIs serve as the building blocks underpinning existing hyperconnected economy, driven by mobile, the Internet of Things (IoT), and new application architectures such as containers and microservices.

Deploying Red Hat 3scale API Management on-premise via Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform enables customers to effectively manage the full lifecycle of their APIs without having to expose services externally, providing greater security and control to help meet regulatory requirements, while taking advantage of powerful configuration, deployment, and administration capabilities for DevOps.

“Following the rise of mobile and IoT, the API economy is emerging as one of the key foundations of enterprise software platforms,” said Steven Willmott, senior director and head of API Infrastructure, Red Hat. “With Red Hat 3scale API Management – On Premise, customers gain greater flexibility, choice and control over their API environment, enabling software teams to better focus on creating tangible business value.”

Red Hat 3scale API Management is expected to be available for download this week from the Red Hat Customer Portal.