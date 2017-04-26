Western Digital Corp. announced Wednesday that it has begun shipping its fourth-generation helium-based hard drive with its 12TB HGST-branded Ultrastar He12 hard drive. The Ultrastar He12 12TB hard drive is the next generation of the company’s high capacity enterprise-class drive with HelioSeal technology, providing customers with a data storage solution addressing the expansive information management needs and demanding performance requirements of existing enterprise, cloud and hyperscale workloads.

Known for high quality, the enterprise-class Ultrastar He12 HDD features an industry-first eight-disk design, to deliver 12TB capacity using PMR technology in a standard 3.5-inch form factor. It is the world’s highest capacity hard disk drive for active random workloads. Utilizing Western Digital’s HelioSeal process that seals helium in the drive to help provide the highest capacity HDD and exceptional power efficiency, the Ultrastar He12 HDD comes in a single 12TB capacity point and offers either a SATA or SAS interface both using Advanced Format. HelioSeal technology utilizes helium with 1/7 the density of air, enabling the use of thinner disks, while maintaining a stable recording interface.

The Ultrastar He12 HDD design adds an eighth disk, two more than the highest capacity air-based enterprise drive, which enabled the capacity increase to 12TB, 50 percent more than the highest air-based enterprise drive. This additional capacity provides for increased storage density, reducing associated data center infrastructure required to store a given amount of data.

It also encompasses a low-power design without compromising performance, which helps reduce overall cost of ownership. The Ultrastar He12 HDD is perfect for any application that requires massive amounts of cost-effective storage.

“We have again raised the bar in enterprise storage with the industry’s most advanced and cost-effective highest capacity helium HDD storage solutions,” said Mark Grace, senior vice president of devices at Western Digital. “The Ultrastar He12 hard drive advances Western Digital’s portfolio leveraging the HelioSeal platform to deliver industry-leading high capacity HDD storage with exceptional power efficiency. Western Digital has shipped over 15M helium-based high capacity drives to date and continues to support our customers with outstanding reliability and Quality of Service (QoS). Our industry-leading data center portfolio enables customers across the spectrum to meet their evolving and dynamic data center demand.”

Lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) has become the focus of data center architects and the Ultrastar He12 HDD provides the best value proposition and greatest storage efficiency available. Compared to 8TB air-filled drives, this HelioSeal hard drive provides 50 percent more capacity, uses 54 percent less power (Watts/TB), and is 25 percent more reliable, rated at 2.5M hours MTBF.

Data-center ready features like a second generation dual-stage actuator — the HGST Micro Actuator — enhance head- positioning accuracy to deliver better performance, data integrity and overall drive reliability, especially in multi-drive environments where operational vibration is present. Refer to our HMA technical brief to learn more. A choice of 6Gb/s SATA and 12Gb/s SAS interface enables easy integration into high performance data centers.

The Ultrastar He12 HDD is currently shipping to distribution and comes with a five-year limited warranty.