StackIQ, makers of the bare metal provisioning platform Stacki, announced Wednesday availability of a new major release of their software, Stacki 4.0. Stacki 4.0 includes support for new platforms such as SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12, Raspberry Pi and NetApp; new ease of use features; and updates to existing support for Kubernetes and Docker.

With Stacki 4.0, users get access to advanced Hostfile parameters in spreadsheets including the ability to specify groups (e.g. dev, test, prod), boxes, run-action, and installation. These steps can now be indicated in the spreadsheet input improving intelligent management of the infrastructure. It also includes GitHub integration and URL-based pallets providing simple integration between pallets developed and stored in GitHub and simple ingestion of pallets from outside a cluster’s local network.

The Stacki UX now takes advantage of the Stacki Pro API. System admins can create multiple user accounts for the GUI with admins or non-admin permissions. It also monitors temperature of CPUs for all nodes on cluster; global utilization provides dynamically updated data; and GUI users can create Pallets from ISOs.

It also delivers enhancements to Kubernetes and Docker Pallets by adopting TLS/SSL client and server encryption; and Prometheus integration for monitoring and dashboards.

The platforms supported in Stacki 4.0 are SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 Service Pack 2. Stacki Pro is now ported to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2 and has been certified by SUSE. Customers can use Stacki Pro to provision nodes running the latest version of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server.

The Raspberry Pi provisioning (Requires Stacki “Ace” for ARM processors). The Stacki management server can be installed on a Raspberry Pi removing the need for a dedicated X86 server for cluster installs using Stacki. Stacki can also provision Raspberry Pi nodes allowing mixed cluster installs with Raspberry Pis and X86 servers

The advanced storage configurations minimize manual steps involved in storage configurations such as external Storage Array configuration for NetApp Arrays, and parallel disk formatting for rapid provisioning of storage hosts.

“We are pleased to introduce the breadth of platform support and the improved ease of use features in Stacki 4.0,” said Tim McIntire, co-founder of StackIQ. “Users of Stacki can now utilize our sophisticated bare metal automation capabilities across SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, Raspberry Pi and NetApp arrays in addition to our currently supported platforms.”

“We are delighted to welcome Stacki 4.0 into our certification program,” said Frank Rego, Director of ISV Partnerships at SUSE. “Stacki Pro and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 were certified in a customer’s rigorous real-world environment and are being used in their data centers around the world.”

Well over a million Linux servers are under management by Stacki, and its open source sibling, the Rocks Cluster Distribution (Stacki includes software developed by the Rocks Cluster Group at the San Diego Supercomputer Center at the University of California, San Diego, and its contributors).