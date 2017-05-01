PSSC Labs announced Monday that it now offers the option of complete flash storage for its CloudOOP 12000 enterprise server, built for Hadoop. The faster storage option means PSSC Labs can now offer increased data analytics speeds and improved performance, making the CloudOOP 12000 the ideal enterprise Hadoop solution.

The CloudOOP 12000 now supports the new Micron 5100 series Solid State SATAIII (SSDs), with up to 14 x Micron SSDs (2 drives dedicated for operating system and 12 drives for data storage). The all flash storage option provides durability, reliability, and faster performance at a price point that makes the technology affordable to more enterprise users. In 1RU of space, the CloudOOP 12000 can accommodate up to 96 TBs storage with an average power draw under five watts per TB. Using Direct Connect IO design, the CloudOOP 12000 offers significantly faster data IO rates making this server the right choice for any Hadoop, enterprise data hub, data lake or big data analytics environment.

The Micron SSD’s offer faster speeds that traditional non-flash storage, and when combined with the CloudOOP 12000’s made for Hadoop server, can achieve near real time performance for data analytics.

The CloudOOP 12000 has been server specifically designed for Hadoop, Kafka, Big Data and IOT. It offers two times the density and up to 35 percent lower power draw than traditional manufacturers as well as a near 50 percent increase in data throughput performance. Reducing power draw means a lower data center footprint and significantly reducing your total cost of ownership with an over 90 percent efficiency rating.

“The CloudOOP1200 is PSSC Lab’s unique platform for enterprise users using applications like Hadoop, Spark, Kafka Streaming,” said Alex Lesser, vice president of PSSC Labs. “PSSC Labs has already successfully deployed over 100 PBytes for Hadoop using the CloudOOP 12000 platform, and after stringent review of the SSD options on the market, we’ve certified of Micron’s new 5100 series of SSDs, which will allow us to offer our customers a high capacity, high performance, durable system with the absolute lowest cost of ownership.”

Using the largest capacity Micron SSDs, the CloudOOP 12000 can support up to 96 TBs of storage and is tailored to meet the needs of read-intensive video streaming, latency-sensitive transactional databases and write-intensive logging applications. It also makes an excellent platform for edge computing with the ability to consume large amounts of data very quickly from IoT devices and sensors.

The CloudOOP 12000 supports up to two Intel Xeon E5 Series processors, and up to 256GB high performance memory – get higher performance and reduced computing time. Its direct Connect IO technology gives each hard drive its own independent path to the motherboard – removing unnecessary components that restrict data pathways and improving data ingestion and IO rates.

The offering comes in a range of connectivity options with GigE, 10GigE, 40GigE and Infiniband network connectivity options available. Dual GigE network bandwidth comes standard, with addition network adapters from Intel, Mellanox, Solarflare and others available. The operating system compatibility includes Microsoft Windows, Red Hat, CentOS, Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.

All CloudOOP 12000 server configurations service and support from PSSC Lab’s US based, expert in house engineers. Prices for a custom CloudOOP 12000 server start at $5000.