Red Hat introduced JBoss AMQ 7, its messaging platform that combines performance and efficiency of reactive programming with a more flexible architecture, giving customers a strong foundation for building distributed, reactive message-driven applications.

JBoss AMQ 7 introduces technology enhancements across three core components: the broker, clients, and interconnect router. The JBoss AMQ broker, based on Apache ActiveMQ Artemis, manages connections, queues, topics, and subscriptions. Using innovations from Artemis, the broker has an asynchronous internal architecture, which can increase performance and scalability and enable it to handle more concurrent connections and achieve greater message throughput.

JBoss AMQ 7 expands its support of popular messaging APIs and protocols by adding new client libraries, including Java Message Service (JMS) 2.0, JavaScript, C++, .Net, and Python. With existing support for the popular open protocols MQTT and AMQP, JBoss AMQ 7 now offers broad interoperability across the IT landscape that can open up data in embedded devices to inspection, analysis, and control.

The new interconnect router in JBoss AMQ 7 enables users to create a network of messaging paths spanning datacenters, cloud services, and geographic zones. The interconnect component serves as the backbone for distributed messaging, providing redundancy, traffic optimization, and more secure and reliable connectivity.

With Red Hat JBoss A-MQ for xPaaS, users can create messaging solutions using the robust, lightweight, multi-protocol messaging platform and align with DevOps and continuous integration practices; and prototype integration solutions without worrying about the right environment, while quickly testing, learning, and innovating to get solutions to market faster.

Based on Apache ActiveMQ, JBoss AMQ includes intuitive tooling for development, management, and monitoring and deploys with minimal IT overhead. With cost-effective subscription and exible footprint, users can deploy and maintain a messaging solution where you have been previously locked out of real-time integra- tion. The adherence to standards—including MQ Telemetry Transport (MQTT) and Advanced Message Queueing Protocol (AMQP) — makes it possible to connect nearly everything.

JBoss A-MQ can be used with a modular, standards-based (Java EE or OSGI) runtime environment of the user’s choice. Red Hat JBoss A-MQ for xPaaS extends the messaging capabilities to Red Hat’s Platform-as-a-Service solution, OpenShift by Red Hat. Messaging solutions can be seamlessly designed, developed, deployed, and managed in the cloud.

The ease of development, interoperability, and multiple deployment options extends data center to the Internet of Things (IoT)—every device, distributor, outlet, and partner. Now users can safely and reliably connect to the Internet of Things for smarter solutions and harness the power of a connected enterprise to increase productivity and innovation.

JBoss AMQ 7 is expected to be available for download by members of the Red Hat Developers community this Summer. Customers will be able to get the latest updates from the Red Hat Customer Portal.