Infortrend Technology launched late Monday its new all-flash storage available in a new 2U 25-bay form factor in its EonStor GS family. The high density storage delivers lightning all-flash performance at more than 740K IOPS for random reads and less than 0.5 millisecond response time, in addition to providing extreme efficiency and cloud integration.

Infortrend all-flash storage is built to meet the demand for high-speed data transfer with not only SSDs but also firmware designed to optimize performance for random I/O access and are suitable for virtualization and database applications. SSD optimization techniques, such as the prevention of repetitive program/erase, are employed to further enhance performance.

“Businesses today are embracing all-flash storage to deliver high speed performance as their mission-critical applications demand quick response. Infortrend all-flash storage combining performance and efficiency presents an ideal choice for organizations to benefit from all-flash storage with cloud integration at tremendous cost advantages,” said Thomas Kao, senior director of product planning at Infortrend.

The EonStor GS Family is a single consolidated file, block and object storage system with cloud-integrated features. Its compact design requires less space and consumes less power, making configurations and maintenance simpler and easier. Furthermore, the EonStor GS Family also provides users with power in excellent performances and data services, flexibility with flash or hybrid configurations, availability with dual controllers and IDR, and complete cloud features.

Infortrend IDR offers superior RAID protection and recovery compared to generic RAID, increasing integrity and system efficiency while keeping data secure against errors and loss.

Working best in RAID 6, IDR uses spare drives to recreate data. Intelligent clone and replace prevents data loss by automatically recovering affected media. IDR clones faulty drives and is capable of specifically recovering bad sectors or blocks as needed. It automatically relocates potentially problematic data to readable sectors and blocks in the background without user intervention, providing a vital tool for pre-empting drive failure and preventing data issues.

Together with HDD S.M.A.R.T (self-monitoring, analysis, and reporting technology), IDR offers smart media scan, which catches errors before they become a problem. Smart media scan takes into account I/O demand, suspending and resuming to avoid performance degradation. Media scan can also be scheduled manually or set to automatic mode.

Based on much improved hardware and firmware, EonStor GS family can handle file level protocols including CIFS/SMB, NFS, AFP and FTP; block level protocols such as Fiber Channel, iSCSI and SAS.

By integrating all of these protocols and harnessing the power of Intel’s multicore CPU, EonStor GS family delivers not only outstanding flexibility but also incredible performance in two configurations: all-flash and hybrid. As an all-flash system, it delivers up to 450K IOPS, 11,000MB/s block and 6,600MB/s CIFS bandwidth. Moreover, by offering hybrid features such as SSD Cache, protocol translation between local NAS/SAN and cloud storage services, and automated storage tiering, EonStor GS family guarantees exceptional performance at every level of operation. This improved performance and efficiency can also be found in the cloud storage integration with deduplication and compression features, which ensure the efficient use of bandwidth to extend data to the cloud and lower overall costs.

The EonStor GS can integrate with cloud storage, and data can be optimally allocated between EonStor GS and Cloud through our smart algorithms, so users can enjoy ideal performance and safe storage. EonStor GS offers comprehensive cloud integration functions for users to choose from: cloud tiering, cloud cache and cloud backup. It also offers support for private and public cloud services enables users to choose the option that best suits their budget or data security requirements.

The EonStor GS line provides AES 256-bit encryption for data-in-flight and data-at-rest, as well as self-encrypting drives (SED) compatibility, ensuring data is always protected from malicious threats. Furthermore, with integrated SSL, links between server and client are also encrypted.

Security threats are by no means the only concern when it comes to safeguarding data. Unexpected disk failures, natural disasters and power outages all up the risk of data loss. EonStor GS family ensures this risk is minimal with its integrated backup functions such as Intelligent Drive Recovery (IDR), snapshot, local replication, remote replication and file-level rsync.

In case a failure is experienced, the system’s integrated SMB 3.0 transparent failover and multi-pathing support guarantee non-disruptive operations. Also, designed with redundant dual controllers and non-single-point-of-failure hardware components, it ensures business continuity at all times.

EonStor GS supports symmetric active-active controller configuration to minimize administrative effort and boost operation efficiency. Hosts can access the same LUNs simultaneously via both controllers. I/O are equally distributed across both controllers and all paths, minimizing costly path management time. In the event of a path failure, I/O can automatically continue through the remaining paths with little or no failover.

Storage efficiency is boosted by reducing the number of SSD erase cycles and evenly distributing writes to each block to lower latency, minimize SSD wear and extend SSD lifespan. Accommodating 25 SSDs in a 2U enclosure, the new high density all-flash storage “EonStor GS 3025A” saves data center footprint and energy consumption.

In addition to blazing performance of on-premise storage, Infortrend all-flash storage also allows users to leverage cloud for cost-effective expansion, backup, and archiving. Enterprises running local SAN/NAS applications can integrate and expand their storage architecture with cloud services including AWS S3, Azure, Google Cloud and Aliyun.