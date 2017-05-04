Intel announced two new Intel 3D NAND solid state drives for data centers, the Intel SSD DC P4500 Series and Intel SSD DC P4600 Series, along with reinforcing its commitment to expanding 3D NAND supply. The Intel SSD DC P4500 Series, optimized for reads, enables data centers to get more value out of servers and store more data. Designed for mixed workloads, the Intel SSD DC P4600 Series accelerates caching and enables more workloads per server.

The Intel SSD DC P4500 Series and P4600 Series pair Intel’s triple level cell (TLC) 3D NAND that delivers high density with an all-new Intel-developed controller, unique firmware innovations and PCIe/NVMe. The new data center SSDs deliver a blend of performance, capacity, manageability and reliability, and they offer game-changing value to data centers.

The Intel SSD DC P4600 Series is stacked with a combination of performance, capacity, manageability, and reliability to help data centers fast-track their business and meet the overall demands of their digital business. The cloud continues to drive innovation, new services, and agility for businesses, which are seeing the need to deploy services faster, scale effectively, and remove the human costs of managing assets. Multi-cloud has become a core element for any enterprise strategy, with top cloud providers openly embracing PCIe/NVMe-based SSDs because of the scalable performance, low latency, and continued innovation.

Within the shift to the cloud is an increased adoption of software-defined and converged infrastructures. This fast adoption is being driven by the need to increase efficiency, refresh existing hardware, deploy new workloads, and reduce operational expenditures. The DC P4600 increases server agility and utilization, while also accelerating applications, across a range of cloud workloads.

This cloud-inspired SSD is built with an entirely new NVMe controller that is optimized for mixed workloads commonly found in data caching and is architected to maximize CPU utilization. With controller support for up to 128 queues, the DC P4600 helps minimize the risk of idle CPU cores and performs most effectively on Intel platforms with Intel Xeon processors. The queue pair-to-CPU core mapping supports high drive count and also supports multiple SSDs scaling on Intel platforms.

With the DC P4600, data centers can accelerate caching to enable more users, add more services, and perform more workloads per server. The DC P4600 is built for software-defined cloud infra-structures across the multi-cloud environment to enable greater efficiency within existing server footprints. Its new firmware manageability features help reduce server downtime through improved update processes and expanded monitoring capabilities.

The Intel SSD DC P4500 Series is built for software-defined cloud infrastructures across the multi-cloud environment to enable greater efficiency within existing server footprints. New firmware manageability features help reduce server downtime through improved update processes and expanded monitoring capabilities.

SMART management and Intel custom log pages provide advanced drive telemetry to manage thermals, monitor endurance, and track drive health status. Management coverage is now expanded across a wider range of drive states with support for the NVMe-Management Interface (NVMe-MI) specification, an industry standard way to manage the SSD out-of-band.

As capacity per server continues to scale, the risk of data corruption and errors increases. With an eye toward this risk, Intel has built industry-leading end-to-end data protection into the Intel SSD DC P4500 Series. This includes protection from silent data corruption, which can cause catastrophic downtime and errors in major businesses.

Power Loss Imminent (PLI) provides protection from unplanned power loss, and is obtained through a propriety combination of power management chips, capacitors, firmware algorithms, and a built-in PLI self-test. Intel’s PLI feature provides data centers with high confidence of preventing data loss during unplanned power interrupts.

The Intel SSD DC P4500 Series is Intel’s new 3D NAND SSD for read-intensive workloads in cloud-driven data centers. The mix of performance, capacity, manageability, and reliability make it the ideal solution for software-defined and converged infrastructures.

These features will accelerate the move to software defined storage with effective scaling, increase efficiency of data centers and reduce the total cost of ownership while improving service levels. Initially, the Intel SSD DC P4500 Series and P4600 Series will launch in a half-height half-length add-in card and U.2 2.5-inch form factors in 1, 2 and 4TB capacities.

Intel is also expanding Fab 68 in Dalian, China, increasing its 3D NAND supply to better meet the storage needs of customers. In October 2015, Intel announced an investment in Fab 68 and converted the facility to produce 3D NAND.