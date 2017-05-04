Unitrends released Wednesday version 10 of its Recovery Series backup appliances and Unitrends Backup virtual appliances, giving enterprise IT the simplicity, confidence and intelligence to meet business-level SLAs for any application on-premises and in the cloud. Unitrends’ new capabilities piggy back off of its recent fourth fiscal quarter, which delivered 286 percent growth in enterprise appliance sales, year-over-year.

This version of Unitrends hybrid cloud backup appliances delivers a new set of capabilities for the enterprise including SLA Policy Automation and automated provisioning. Unitrends v10 controls the initiation and flow of backups and backup copies through a single, simple policy. IT administrators simply set RPOs, RTOs, where data should go, and how long it should be kept. Unitrends automates the entire underlying process, including the analytics and business-level reporting of compliance with those SLAs. Optionally combine SLA-based policies with granular enterprise scheduling options, and Unitrends can meet the protection demands of any workload.

Enterprise IT and DevOps can instantly access production data, applications and full labs for testing, development, compliance and other business functions with no impact to the production environment. Supporting both physical and virtual environments, Unitrends extends the function of a backup to orchestrate instant spin-up of on-demand labs, while limiting lab access control to key stakeholders. Unitrends has also added full support of Microsoft Hyper-V 2016, additional analytics and reporting capabilities, and much more.

“With v10.0, Unitrends extends the simplicity of all-in-one backup and continuity to empower our customers in new, more productive ways,” said Paul Brady, CEO of Unitrends. “The automation, orchestration, reporting and compliance capabilities we’ve added will bring a new level of autonomy to IT and DevOps teams. After a record quarter in growth and adoption of our enterprise appliances and cloud services, these capabilities could not have come at a better time for our customers.”

“This new offering by Unitrends is a perfect example of how backup and business continuity vendors are evolving into data management providers, offering enterprises comprehensive capabilities to tackle the issues associated with housing big data,” said George Crump, Lead Analyst, Storage Switzerland.