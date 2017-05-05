Nexenta introduced Thursday the latest version of its scale-out block, file, and object storage platform, NexentaEdge. Purpose-built for enterprise IT environment with rapidly expanding application needs, NexentaEdge 2.0 is a flexible and future proof multi-service storage platform.

NexentaEdge 2.0 delivers multi-service scale-out platform delivering iSCSI block, NFS file and S3 and Swift object services; comes in a simple to manage web-based GUI for daily management and service provisioning; includes patent-pending Quick Erasure Coding technology, manage both active and cold object archives with storage speed and efficiency; and deliver superior data protection with cluster-wide inline deduplication, compression and unlimited snapshots/clones.

The new offering delivers scale-out platform for Docker Container-Converged infrastructure with seamless integration with Docker Universal Control Plane for single pane of glass management of containerized applications; includes high performance, all-flash deployment profiles with support for SSD SATA, SAS and NVMe-based storage SSDs; and offers shared namespace between File and Object Storage.

“NexentaEdge scale-out block, file, and object storage delivers performance optimizations for all-flash and hybrid configurations, and is tightly integrated with both OpenStack cloud and Docker environments,” said Oscar Wahlberg, director of product management at Nexenta. “With the introduction of NexentaEdge 2.0, features like Quick EC allow customers to build multi-petabyte, capacity-optimized object archives without sacrificing performance and use the same solution to create a container-converged storage infrastructure with tight integration and seamless management.”

High-performance object storage capabilities are one of the key differentiators of NexentaEdge in archive environments. This performance is powered by advanced data reduction technologies and further enhanced by the newly added feature, Quick Erasure Coding.

NexentaEdge’s Quick Erasure Coding (Quick EC) technology reduces the storage overhead required to maintain the redundancy of data across servers, without affecting read or write performance. Quick EC eliminates the performance penalty usually associated with accessing objects in traditional erasure coded solutions and is especially beneficial for large capacity S3 object clusters.

NexentaEdge 2.0 also extends functionality to containerized applications with new Docker Engine volume plug-ins and tight integration with Docker Universal Control Plane (UCP). NexentaEdge enables complete integration into any Docker Enterprise Edition deployment and allows users to seamlessly deploy storage and application services as containers across servers that provide both storage and compute in a container-converged model.

Container Converged architecture can create an enterprise-class scale-out compute, network, and storage infrastructure powered by NexentaEdge and is ideal for consolidating applications and storage for maximum hardware utilization. With advanced data reduction and container awareness with multi-tenancy capabilities, it is simple to deploy, manage and scale containerized applications with NexentaEdge 2.0.

Additionally, a feature-rich, web-based graphical user interface (GUI) is now available to all NexentaEdge customers, streamlining daily management and operations, and integrating directly with Docker Datacenter for seamless management of container storage.

According to Gartner, by 2021 more than 80 percent of enterprise unstructured data will be stored in scale-out system and object storage systems in enterprise and cloud data centers, which is an increase from 30% today.* The newest release of NexentaEdge has a unique feature set to support this rapid market growth, including performance object storage and exceptional integration with Docker and OpenStack environments. In addition, Nexenta has rounded out their multi-service platform to include a shared namespace between file and object storage as well as container-converged capabilities to support next generation applications.