Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) announced plans on Thursday to offer later this year a series of servers equipped with the upcoming Intel Xeon processor Scalable family. QCT will be previewing these preliminary systems at Computex starting May 30, at ISC 2017 on June 19, and via sample solutions by request immediately.

The Intel Xeon processor Scalable family will deliver increased performance and scalability compared with previous-generation Intel processor families. With the Intel AVX-512 extensions, the new processors can deliver an up to two times improvement in floating point operations per second per clock-cycle, as well as peak performance capability increases when compared to their AVX2 extension. This capability is critical for high-performance computing applications, data analytics and security/cryptography workloads.

QCT, a global datacenter solution provider, who combines efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry vendors to solve next-generation datacenter design and operation challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds. Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined datacenter solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware component and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services cutting-edge offerings via its own global network.

As most data centers incorporate a form of virtualization, now is the right time to accelerate the move to modern server infrastructures. With QCT’s new systems based on the Intel Xeon processor Scalable family, end customers can achieve up to 3.9 times higher virtualized workload throughput and support more virtual machines (VMs) compared to the 4-year-old servers that are representative of today’s typical installed base.

QCT’s new server systems will also support the Intel Volume Management Device (Intel VMD) capability, which provides a common, robust method of hot plug (i.e. hot swappable) and LED management for NVMe-based storage devices such as the recently announced Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X and Intel SSD DC P4500/P4600 series drives.

With optimized hardware and firmware, the QCT next-generation server platforms will sustain amazingly low power wattage at system idle. Equipped with 80 PLUS Titanium power supply options, QCT’s platforms will further reduce datacenter operation costs with the highest AC-to-DC conversion efficiency available. This combination of new technologies makes the transition to the Intel Xeon processor Scalable family an ideal choice to not only minimize operating expenses but also reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint.

QCT’s new servers using the Intel Xeon processor Scalable family will provide flexible I/O options, including a variety of SAS mezzanine and Open Compute Platform compliant networking mezzanine options, so customers are no longer forced to pay for unnecessary LOM or RAID controllers.

The products also implement the latest RESTful APIs, QCT System Manager, and Intel Rack Scale Design parameters to simplify datacenter management and enhance datacenter security beyond traditional IPMI deployment. Maintenance is quick and easy, with screwless drive trays and PCIe slot designs that simplify daily life for datacenter operation professionals.