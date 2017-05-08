Dell EMC announced Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack, its new, turnkey, hybrid cloud platform that offers a simple and fast path for implementing and sustaining a hybrid cloud based on Microsoft Azure Stack. The new platform helps organizations standardizing on the Microsoft Azure ecosystem to accelerate their digital transformation with automated IT service delivery for traditional and cloud-native applications. As a result, organizations can better engage with their customers, reduce time to market for new services, and free-up resources to focus on adding business value.

The Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack offering combines Dell EMC’s position in global cloud infrastructure with its long history of partnering with Microsoft, which includes shipping the initial Microsoft-based hybrid cloud in October 2015. According to IDC, Dell EMC was top in the worldwide cloud infrastructure market for 2016 with $5.7 billion in revenue and 17.6 percent market share.

The new offering complements turnkey platforms Dell EMC Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, introduced more than three years ago, and Dell EMC Native Hybrid Cloud that integrate hardware, software and automation to simplify IT service delivery and reduce time to market for customers around the globe. Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack is expected to be available direct and from partners worldwide in the second half of this year.

Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack is engineered with hyper- converged infrastructure, networking, backup and encryption from Dell EMC, along with application development tools from Microsoft. It delivers enterprise-grade performance, resiliency and security including integrated deployment services from Dell EMC experts. One contact support from Dell EMC reduces operational risk, while flexible consumption models make it easy to consume.

Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack empowers businesses to automate IT service delivery for all apps within the Azure ecosystem. The platform delivers an automated, Azure-consistent experience on a single hybrid cloud platform for both traditional and cloud-native applications. Organizations can modernize business and IT service delivery through a self-service portal, while maintaining operational control; choose add-on options delivered via a services engagement for data protection and encryption; ensure application data is backed up and recoverable with Dell EMC data protection portfolio, tailor-made for virtual environments and the cloud; and secure applications with simple, self-service, policy enforceable VM encryption-as-a-service anywhere in Azure or Azure Stack. Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack makes it possible for customers to move to a hybrid cloud model with confidence.

With Microsoft Azure Stack the APIs, tools, apps and services that are behind the firewall are consistent with, reflective of, and interact seamlessly with the customer’s Azure public cloud experience. This means that the customer cloud journey no longer needs to end in disappointment due to unforeseen deployment and life-cycle operation complexity, or project cost over-runs.

The Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack delivers on the promise of a predictable, repeatable, Azure consistent experience whether accessing and writing to Azure public resources or those behind the datacenter firewall.

Interoperability between public and private cloud resources has quickly become a top requirement for many organizations’ IT infrastructures. The turnkey Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack delivers a consistent experience across Azure public cloud and private with Azure Stack. It is engineered with industry leading Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and Dell EMC Networking. As a hybrid cloud platform, it is built, sustained and supported as a singular platform with a turnkey stack.

Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack offers a true hybrid cloud that speeds application development and deployment by providing a consistent programming surface between Azure and Azure Stack. As a result, organizations can cost-effectively access, create and share traditional and cloud-native application services securely in Azure and Azure Stack to ensure business results, without sacrificing security, protection, service quality and availability.

Integrations with Dell EMC best-in-class backup and encryption technologies provide a consistent means of protecting and securing data across customers’ Azure-based public and on premises cloud environments. Furthermore, the adoption of Pivotal Cloud Foundry on Azure will extend to Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack, continuing to deliver the promise of hybrid models with consistent services, APIs and consumption models for on- and off-premises.

Dell EMC services are available for every step of the journey—from strategic planning through implementation, operations and ongoing support. Dell EMC experts provide hands-on guidance to optimize and expand the customer’s hybrid cloud platform to meet business objectives. These activities include developing and customizing service catalogs, enabling identity and access management systems, and extending monitoring and metering systems to Azure Stack.

Dell EMC provides support throughout the lifecycle of the platform with each component backed by automated proactive, predictive tools and a dedicated Technical Account Manager with ProSupport Plus. With Hybrid Cloud Platforms backed by Dell EMC Services, organizations can focus on delivering differentiated application services rather than building and managing their infrastructure.

Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack was purpose built with cloud-native apps in mind allowing organizations to digitally transform their business and facilitate cross functional development and collaboration.

Once a customer understands how to use the tools within Azure public cloud, they know how to use Azure Stack as well. A simplified toolkit is always available for Microsoft and third party development tools and services already familiar with such as Visual Studio, .NET, Java, Python, Ruby and PowerShell. Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack enables customers to innovate using one Azure ecosystem with identical tools for users/developers and IT operations teams, all managed with a consistent experience.

“Cloud is an operating model, not a place, and adopting a hybrid model has become the clear choice,” said Peter Cutts, senior vice president, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Dell EMC. “Making hybrid cloud platforms simple and turnkey enables businesses to rapidly develop and deploy new applications, optimize resources, control costs and deliver the best possible customer experiences.”

To understand how companies are transforming business and to analyze the benefits, costs and drivers associated with the use of cloud deployment models, Dell EMC commissioned analyst firm IDC to conduct a global survey of 1,000 mid- to large-sized organizations that are using and/or evaluating private and public cloud.

This IDC Cloudview Survey finds that 79.7 percent of large organizations (with 1,000 or more employees) report they already have a hybrid cloud strategy. In addition, 51.4 percent already use both public and private cloud infrastructure resources with an additional 29.2 percent expecting to in the next year.

The survey results, published in the IDC White Paper, The Power of Hybrid Cloud, also reveal that total cost of ownership is one of the top drivers of cloud adoption. Other criteria for future IT infrastructure decisions on workloads supported by cloud environments includes physical and data security (34 percent) and operation flexibility (33 percent), in addition to flexibility of economic models. This study underscores the value of turnkey hybrid cloud, which balances the pros and cons of different cloud deployment models.

“Interoperability enables organizations to adopt new cloud solutions with minimal changes to process, tools and staff, which enhances the ability to lead and drive IT and digital transformations,” said Laura DuBois, Group Vice President, Enterprise Storage, Servers and Infrastructure Software, IDC. “Turnkey solutions, like Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack, address the current challenges with private and public cloud adoption, including consistency with current tooling, access to value added services, and ongoing lifecycle assurance for the platform.”