Virtual Instruments, an application-centric infrastructure performance management company, announced Tuesday VirtualWisdom 5.2, offering IT teams a simple and comprehensive understanding of the health, utilization and performance of the infrastructure underpinning their business-critical applications. VirtualWisdom 5.2 delivers actionable insights so that collaborative teams can proactively assure performance, optimize cost and reduce risk throughout their constantly changing data center infrastructure.

Virtual Instruments announced a new lower-cost, entry-level 12-port 16Gb SAN Performance Probe for Fibre Channel environments, giving customers more deployment options and expanding the reach of the VirtualWisdom Performance Probes to regional data centers. The new probe reduces the per-port cost of real-time performance monitoring by approximately 35 percent.

Set to be available next week, VirtualWisdom 5.2 features support hyperconverged architectures and improved visibility of hybrid IT infrastructure environments, providing real-time situational awareness throughout the entire enterprise IT organization.

Its key features include new topology visualizations that allow users to instantly identify fabric component speed mismatches; new dashboard enhancements that make it easier to produce application-focused views that aggregate data across key infrastructure components; expanded usability to accelerate systems configuration and apply the right analytics to accelerate problem resolution; and new personalization pages so users can select their preferred user interface theme.

The NAS Performance Probe captures hundreds of unique, real-time metrics. VirtualWisdom then calculates additional metrics by correlating those with other data, including data from the switch and virtual machine probes, giving users greater insight into the performance of their infrastructure. These calculated metrics are developed by leveraging decades of Virtual Instruments’ knowledge and expertise in infrastructure performance.

The ProbeNAS monitors the performance of every packet between each unique combination of source, destination and filesystem (SDF), calculating metrics by exchange type including completion time, and size. As with other VirtualWisdom metrics, these performance measurements can be flexibly aggregated by entity to enable monitoring of total I/O workload, type of I/ O, and performance by business application, application tier, storage tier, or other logical grouping.

It also includes enhanced navigation support for more breadcrumbs, as well as detailed and turnkey selection options for analytical views and preferences; REST API access with token-based authentication; and comes in beta support for the hyperconverged VxRails platform including VMware VSAN data collection, which can be incorporated and correlated with the VirtualWisdom management and analytics platform. In addition, VirtualWisdom will support the Dell EMC ScaleIO software-defined-storage platform later this year.

VirtualWisdom correlates and analyzes the breadth and depth of data via agentless software probes and purpose-built hardware devices, to transform data into answers and actionable insights. It analyzes real-time wire data directly from the infrastructure – something that no other monitoring solution can do.

VirtualWisdom’s Live Reports visualize millions of metrics in powerful combinations, specific to performance, health and utilization at device and entity levels. Live Reports then converts this data into graphical representations that are easy to understand and interpret—like bar charts, trend charts, time-based comparisons and histograms.

“With our new Performance Probe, alongside VirtualWisdom 5.2, we’ve lowered the barrier to entry for critical visualization and analysis of vast infrastructure data,” said Philippe Vincent, CEO of Virtual Instruments. “Our App-centric IPM can now give a broader customer base insight into their infrastructure performance within the context of supported applications, making infrastructure teams even more valuable to the application owners they support.”

“I continue to be impressed with Virtual Instruments, as they are clearly listening to their customers and aggressively evolving the VirtualWisdom platform for the increasingly hybrid data center,” said George Crump, founding analyst and chief steward, Storage Switzerland. “The company’s unique combination of real-time monitoring, advanced correlation, and actionable analytics are essential for organizations that can’t tolerate performance slowdowns or IT infrastructure outages.”

“Virtual Instruments continues to be a strong and innovative Dell EMC partner across all of their infrastructure performance monitoring and storage performance testing platforms,” said Adnan Sahin, Senior Director and Distinguished Engineer, VMAX Storage Solutions, Dell EMC. “We’re excited to showcase the extreme performance, scalability and reliability of the VMAX all-flash 950F to Dell EMC World attendees.”