Infortrend Technology launched on Monday its EonStor GSe Pro 3000 Series, a high-performance unified storage supporting file, block and object storage, and cloud integration as well as comprehensive data services, tremendous capacity expansion and easy maintenance to complement its storage product line-up for wide-ranging customer needs.

EonStor GSe Pro 3000 consolidates SAN, NAS, object and cloud storage supporting Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Aliyun to offer the best of both worlds-unlimited cloud storage and high-performance local storage delivering up to 5,700MB/s for read and 3,200MB/s for file write bandwidth. With the multi-host support, cableless design and capacity expansion up to 436 drives, it enables businesses to manage data and reduce total cost of ownership.

Featuring 4/6 core CPU and up to 64GB memory with SSD cache and automated storage tiering to deliver these high performance, the EonStor GSe Pro 3000 offers massive capacity expansion up to 436 drives through 12Gb/s SAS host board connection to expansion enclosures. It also supports SATA 6G drives for cost reduction; provides host connectivity options including 8Gb/s and 16Gb/s FC; 1Gb/s, 10Gb/s, and 40Gb/s GbE/iSCSI; FCoE; 56Gb/s InfiniBand through optional host boards; and comes in a cableless modular design offering a high level of serviceability and hot swappability for easy deployment and maintenance.

The EonStor GSe Family provides easy integration with existing business network environments through Windows AD and LDAP directory services, which allow MIS to configure access rights of every user account in a share folder through ACL. Furthermore, EonStor GSe has perfectly integrated the LDAP Server function into the system, so customers do not need to construct additional LDAP Servers.

The EonStor GSe line minimizes the risk of data loss from unexpected disk failures, natural disasters and power outages thanks to its integrated backup functions such as Intelligent Drive Recovery (IDR), snapshot, local / remote replication, and file-level rsync.

By integrating Intelligent Cloud Gateway Engine and supporting a wide range of both private cloud and public cloud services, including Amazon, Azure, and Google, the EonStor GSe offers various cloud functions such as Cloud Tiering, Cloud Cache and Cloud Backup to make the most of cloud’s advantages. These functions perfectly combine local and cloud storage, automatically and optimally allocating data, while saving setup and maintenance costs in the process.

The EonStor GSe Family has been thoroughly designed to operate with high data availability, such as dual power supplies and dual cooling fans. This design keeps data alive at all times, while super-capacitor with flash also ensure the data is not lost.

EonStor GSe Pro 3000 adds to Infortrend’s already comprehensive product line-up closely matching diverse customer needs – All Flash Arrays that highlight lightning speed performance; EonStor GSe Pro 2000, the tower storage purpose-built for small offices; EonStor GS and EonStor GSe Families, the unified storage with cloud integration for enterprise and SMB; EonStor DS Family, the award-winning high performance RAID storage. Infortrend additionally offers the hybrid server-storage EonServ Family and a variety of expansion enclosures.

“Infortrend makes all efforts to design storage solutions that meet customer requirements in every aspect. We’ve introduced EonStor GSe Pro 3000 to our extensive storage line-up and will continue to add more offerings to benefit customers in every way,” said Thomas Kao, senior director of product planning at Infortrend.