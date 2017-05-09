Virtustream, an enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell Technologies business, announced Monday Virtustream Enterprise Cloud Connector for VMware vRealize Automation. With the integration, customers using VMware infrastructure can extend mission-critical applications and workloads to Virtustream Enterprise Cloud.

Virtustream, a premier partner in the VMware vCloud Air Network, offers on- and off-premises managed services for both Virtustream Enterprise Cloud and VMware infrastructure, including the planning, migration and management of the environment. Virtustream Managed Services save customers considerable time and resources on deployment.

Additional benefits to customers include enterprise-class cloud IaaS with Virtustream offering 24/7 support and up to 99.999 percent availability for the infrastructure, ensuring that enterprise customers have consistent and reliable access to their most critical core business applications. Designed for mission-critical business applications, Virtustream Enterprise Cloud supports multi-factor authentication, encryption, vulnerability scans and risk protection, and a full suite of managed security services so sensitive data can be migrated in a trusted, secure manner.

Enterprises can also adopt and use the technology for running applications and workloads in Virtustream Cloud. Depending upon enterprises’ regulatory needs, compliances achieved by Virtustream Enterprise Cloud include SSAE16, SOC2, FISMA, FedRAMP, PCI 3.0, HIPAA/HITECH, CSA STAR and NIST 800-53.

As organizations increasingly turn to hybrid cloud infrastructure to maximize the efficiency and cost savings of their cloud environments, there is a growing need for a secure, compliant way to place workloads and application components outside of private clouds. With Virtustream Enterprise Cloud Connector, customers can run, protect and manage core business applications with VMware’s highly available, resilient cloud infrastructure and Virtustream Enterprise Cloud’s security, performance and availability designed for the enterprise.

“One of the top challenges among enterprises when embracing hybrid cloud is balancing agility and choice with governance, compliance, performance, security and cost, all while enabling efficiency and reliability of their cloud infrastructures,” said Kevin Reid, president and chief technology officer, Virtustream. “From vRealize Automation, customers can provision and manage workloads in VMware-based environments including Virtustream Enterprise Cloud. This reaffirms our leadership in supporting an enterprise’s most critical applications, no matter what their choice is for governance and control. We continue our realization of this vision with this release and beta program to rapidly iterate to that goal.”

“As organizations look to secure and extend their IT infrastructure into the cloud, our top priority is to make this effort as seamless as possible,” said Ajay Singh, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware. “Virtustream Enterprise Cloud Connector for VMware vRealize Automation provides enterprises a unified way to manage across a VMware private cloud, multiple public clouds and Virtustream Enterprise Cloud. Our collaboration with Virtustream empowers organizations to quickly realize the benefits of the hybrid cloud.”

Last year, Virtstream announced plans to integrate the VMware NSX network virtualization platform into the Virtustream Enterprise Cloud. Virtustream will also work with VMware to establish Virtustream’s Enterprise Cloud as an endpoint for VMware vRealize Suite, for customers within a software-defined data center architecture, or as part of EMC Enterprise Hybrid Cloud.

These initiatives will further integrate solutions from across EMC, Virtustream and VMware to help customers better leverage hybrid cloud as part of their digital transformation initiatives by adding connections from on-premises infrastructure to Virtustream’s Enterprise Cloud, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution designed for mission-critical applications.