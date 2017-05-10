SIOS Technology announced Wednesday that its SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition product is available on AWS Marketplace and can be deployed automatically using an AWS Quick Start. The AWS Quick Start deployment is ideal for organizations making their initial venture into high availability clusters in the cloud.

SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition is a high availability and disaster recovery solution to combine fully automated, application-centric clustering and efficient data replication. SIOS DataKeeper integrates seamlessly into Windows Server Failover Clustering environments, enabling them to work in a cloud where shared storage is not possible. SIOS DataKeeper synchronizes local storage in real time using highly efficient block-level replication to create a SANless cluster.

With the AWS Quick Start program, system administrators and managers can use the SIOS Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) on AWS Marketplace to see firsthand how easy it is to deploy a two-node SQL Server cluster in the cloud with SIOS DataKeeper. The SIOS AMIs on AWS Marketplace provide an easy, convenient way for customers to purchase SIOS DataKeeper software to protect business critical applications in AWS.

AWS Quick Starts are automated reference deployments for key workloads on AWS. Each Quick Start launches, configures, and runs the AWS service required to deploy a specific workload on AWS, using AWS best practices for security and availability. Quick Starts eliminate manual steps with a single click – they are fast, low-cost, and customizable. Several SIOS DataKeeper AMIs are available for purchase on AWS Marketplace, enabling customers to add high availability to an existing deployment or to deploy a two-node SQL Server cluster in AWS.

“We are pleased to add the SIOS DataKeeper Quick Start offering and Marketplace AMIs to our program,” said Steve Jones, Senior Manager, Solutions Architecture, AWS. “SIOS DataKeeper meets a growing need for our enterprise customers who require high availability protection and added configuration flexibility for mission critical workloads like Microsoft SQL Server and SAP in Amazon EC2.”

“Traditionally, many businesses have protected their most important database applications on premises. And in the past, IT network, storage, and server experts took months to plan, order, install, and configure physical environments for HA failover clustering. Now the same HA capabilities are available in the cloud and configurable on AWS quickly and easily – saving months of effort, improving operational flexibility and drastically lowering costs to setup and maintain,” said Jerry Melnick, president and CEO of SIOS. “The AWS Marketplace offering and SIOS DataKeeper Quick Start deployment for AWS are comprehensive solutions that help to simplify the transition to operating high availability SQL Server in the cloud, ultimately freeing IT staff to support additional business-driving initiatives.”